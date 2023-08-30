Maren McKenna

University of Wyoming freshman guard Maren McKenna sets up for a jump shot during a practice earlier this summer at the Arena-Auditorium.

 Courtesy of UW athletics

LARAMIE — After a standout high school career, 5-foot-9 guard Maren McKenna is joining the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team with high aspirations.

McKenna’s career includes being a three-time all-state selection at Green Canyon High in Hyde Park, Utah. She was named the Coca-Cola player of the year twice, was a member of the 1,000-point club and averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals per game her senior season.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus