CHEYENNE — The Gerald Mattinson era has come to an end.
After 19 years with the University of Wyoming women’s basketball program and three years as head coach, Mattinson announced his retirement Friday afternoon. Heather Ezell, who has been with the program for seven seasons and has been associate head coach for the past three, has been promoted to head coach.
“I want to thank Tom Burman for the opportunity to lead the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball program for the past three seasons,” Mattinson said in a news release. “I also want to take the time and thank Joe Legerski, all my staff, the student-athletes that have been a part of this program, the University of Wyoming and especially the fans for their amazing support during my time at UW.
"It’s been a remarkable 19 years here. With that said, I’m announcing my retirement as head coach of the Wyoming Cowgirls. It’s time for the next chapter in me and my family’s life, and I look forward to retirement. Thank you to everyone that has made coaching in this state, being a part of this program and this university a truly special place.”
During his time at the helm, Mattinson led the Cowgirls to their first Mountain West tournament title in 2021 and landed UW in its second-ever NCAA tournament appearance, where it fell to UCLA in the first round. This season’s postseason run was also cut short in a triple-overtime, 82-81 loss to UCLA in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday. Mattinson was 48-35 in his career, including a 17-13 finish this year.
Prior to coming to Laramie, Ezell spent time as an assistant at Southeast Missouri University and Fairfield University. She also played collegiately for Iowa State, where she was named second team All-Big 12 in her senior season. Ezell went on to play professionally in Iceland, where she was named the Best Player in the Iceland Express League after leading the league in scoring and steals.
“Obviously I'm super excited for this opportunity, and I want to give a big thank you to Tom Burman and the rest of the Wyoming athletic department for giving me this opportunity," Ezell told the media Friday. "Of course, it's one of those days where you're sad to see someone like Gerald retire, but super excited to keep the program within our group and keep building what him and Joe have built here and keep taking it to next levels."
Assistant coaches Ryan Larsen and Fallon Lewis are expected to remain on the coaching staff. The opportunity to continue to maintain stability and familiarity within the program is big for current players and recruits, Ezell said.
“It creates that comfortability, especially our current players … they know what to expect instead of coming in brand new and everything is up for questioning," Ezell said. "And obviously, for our recruits, who we’ve already built really good relationships with, it makes it a lot easier to tell them 'Hey, G’s retiring, but I’m the next one up, nothing really changes.' We keep saying everything is going to be the same, but a little different, and that’s really how it’s going to be."
UW enters the offseason with some underclassmen who played key pieces in its postseason run – including MW freshman of the year Allyson Fertig, and freshmen Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes.
“The big thing we always talk about is the more basketball, the better,” Ezell said. "So, for our three freshmen, being able to play in the postseason, practice more, getting into late March, where you’re still getting the ball in your hands and getting up and down the court, only makes them better."
Seniors Alba Sanchez Ramos, Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann have yet to announce whether they will return for the extra season of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Cowgirls will also bring back junior and leading-scorer McKinley Bradshaw, along with sophomores Grace Ellis, Marta Savic, Paula Salazar and Ola Ustowska, who saw frequent minutes this season.
“I’ve had that goal (of being a head coach) and that dream ever since I started playing the game, understanding the game and learning from great coaches throughout my career," Ezell said. "It’s been something I’ve been working toward … I’m just super excited I have that opportunity to do it here at the University of Wyoming."