CHEYENNE – Grace Moyers had the opportunity to start her career with the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team a little ahead of schedule.
Moyers graduated from Erie High in Erie, Colorado, early and got to Laramie and started practicing and working out in the spring. The head start and extra time to grasp an understanding of what to expect from the Cowgirls program will be huge going forward, Moyers said.
“I at least know somewhat what to expect,” the 5-foot-8 guard said. “Freshman year is no joke. It’s tough to adapt and change because you can play at a high level in club, and even high school, but there’s nothing like playing college ball.
“So, you can change as much as you want, prepare as much as you can, but it’s just different when you actually get here.”
With Erie being in northern Colorado, and the drive being just about two hours between the Erie and Laramie, Moyers said being close to home is certainly a perk. But that wasn’t such a factor in the decision. A part of her knew she was always going to be sporting the brown and gold.
“I think I knew deep down that Wyoming was my place. It is such a blessing that it’s close (to home), but there’s really no place like it,” she said. “The opportunity to come here was a huge one.”
Moyers will see her first action with the Cowgirls during their trip to Australia this month. UW will sightsee and play against four Australian squads. Moyers said she went to Kenya for a mission trip in the past, so it won’t be her first out-of-the-country experience.
During that trip to Kenya, she was able to play just a little bit of basketball, she said. However, the hoop they played on didn’t have a backboard. She joked it was a great chance to see how good of a shooter she really is. Knocking down outside shots is just one of the qualities Moyers brings to the table, first-year Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said.
“The nice thing about Grace is she had the opportunity to come last year, she practiced with us in the spring, and she’s a gym rat that can shoot really well and understands the game really well,” Ezell said. “We noticed even more in spring workouts that we had seen her confidence grow. You could tell she was no longer a high school kid.”
Moyers was a second team all-state selection following her junior campaign in 2021 and was the Northern Athletic Conference’s player of the year the same year. Moyers said maybe she didn’t grow out of her high school playing ways so quickly, but instead, she was improvising on the fly.
“I think it might be one of those things where you fake it till you make it,” she joked. “So, it’s just having the mentality of confidence and pursuing it every day and eventually you get there. And the girls and the coaches are so good in helping me adapt and figure things out. It’s so welcoming.”
She said she isn’t quite up to speed mentally with the college game yet; it’ll probably take a while to get there. But even when she reaches that point, there’s still room to grow.
“There’s always an extra level you can get to,” she said. “I don’t think you can say you’re ever there. There’s always a next level.”
