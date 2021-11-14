LARAMIE – It wasn’t a secret that the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team struggled to score at times last season.
That issue plagued the Cowgirls all year. On Saturday afternoon, the same problem played the biggest role in a 57-48 loss to Wichita State at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
“We did what we wanted to, for the most part, defensively,” third-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “It’s the same thing from last year – we’ve got to figure out ways to take advantage of points. We have to start scoring at a greater rate, because at this level, you can’t hold teams in the 50s and not be able to get in the 50s yourself. We’re missing something that’s allowing us to score in games.”
Behind McKinley Bradshaw’s hot start, the Cowgirls jumped out to an early advantage. Tommi Olson got a steal, which led to a Bradshaw 3-pointer at the top of the arc, giving the Cowgirls a 13-6 lead that forced a Shockers timeout.
That was the biggest lead of the contest for the Cowgirls.
Wichita State responded by going on an 11-4 run to knot the score 17-17 and took a 20-19 lead just over 2 minutes later on a 3-pointer from Asia Strong. The bucket came off a Cowgirls turnover, and the Shockers carried that one-point lead into the break. Wichita State scored 18 points off turnovers to Wyoming’s seven.
Wyoming (1-1) opened the second half by missing its first six shots. Four of those came from inside the paint.
“Against a team in a game like this, you can’t leave those like that because it just changes you, it changes them and it changes how it is. We have to be able to step up and make those,” Mattinson said. “It’s not that you miss that shot, it’s just that sometimes that shot lets that other team take another breath and relax … and when you miss a couple of them, it really lets them kind of feel like ‘OK, we dodged a bullet.’”
Bradshaw provided some life by scoring seven consecutive points to cut the Cowgirls deficit to one, but that was the closest they came to pulling ahead for the remainder of the contest. The Shockers held a steady lead throughout the final period.
Bradshaw finished with a game-high 22 points, and Grace Ellis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Other than those two, no Cowgirl scored in double-figures. The Shockers entered the game with a plan to limit Quinn Weidemann, and it worked. The usually-reliable senior was held to just four points, with her first two coming on a pair of free throws with 3:01 remaining in the game.
UW shot just 31.5% from the field and 20.8% from the 3-point line.
There were plenty of games where the Cowgirls didn’t play well offensively, but they still managed to pull out a victory last season. They’ll look to get back on that winning path when they travel to face the University of Missouri-Kansas City at 5 p.m. Thursday in their first road contest.
“We have to decide: Are we going to grind these (games) out, are we going to try to get better and better defensively and hope the offense comes along?,” Mattinson said. “Or do we put the defense on the back burner a little bit and try to work on some offense and clean some stuff up and see what happens?
“As disciplined as we are on defense, sometimes offensively we don’t stay that disciplined, and that’s something on me, and I’ve got to get that taken care of.”
WICHITA STATE 57, WYOMING 48
Wichita State………6 14 17 20 – 57
Wyoming………….13 6 12 17 – 48
Wichita State: Strong 7-10 0-0 17, Colbert 2-5 1-2 4, McCully 3-12 0-0 7, Bremaud 2-8 0-0 5, Bastin 2-9 5-6 9, McCarty 2-3 0-0 6, Duncan 2-2 0-0 6, Asinde 2-8 0-0 4, Anciaux 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-60 6-8 57.
Wyoming: Ellis 3-13 6-6 13, Sanchez Ramos 9-15 1-1 22, Bradshaw 9-15 1-1 22, Weidemann 1-6 2-2 4, Olson 0-5 0-2 0, Ustowska 0-3 0-0 0, Salazar 1-2 0-0 2, Mellema 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-54 9-11 48.
3-pointers: WSU 7-20 (Strong 3-5, McCully 1-5, Bremaud 1-5, Duncan 2-3, Asinde 0-2); UW 5-24 (Ellis 1-6, Sanchez Ramos 1-4, Bradshaw 3-7, Olson 0-4, Ustowska 0-3). Rebounds: WSU 41 (Bastin 10); UW 37 (Ellis, Sanchez Ramos 7). Assists: WSU 14 (Strong 4); UW 12 (Olson 5). Turnovers: WSU 10 (McCully 2); UW 14 (Sanchez Ramos 4). Blocks: 5 (McCully 2); UW 2 (Salazar, Mellema 1). Steals: WSU 5 (McCully 2); UW 3 (Three with 1). Total fouls: WSU 15 (Bastin 3); UW 10 (Two with 3).