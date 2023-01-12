CHEYENNE – Throughout the course of her career, University of Wyoming super-senior guard Tommi Olson had not been known for her scoring – instead, she has been known for her defense and distribution skills.

But with five seconds remaining in their Wednesday night match up against Air Force, Olson came up with her biggest shot of the season, scoring on a layup to lift the Cowgirls to a 61-60 win.


