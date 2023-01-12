CHEYENNE – Throughout the course of her career, University of Wyoming super-senior guard Tommi Olson had not been known for her scoring – instead, she has been known for her defense and distribution skills.
But with five seconds remaining in their Wednesday night match up against Air Force, Olson came up with her biggest shot of the season, scoring on a layup to lift the Cowgirls to a 61-60 win.
“We executed the last 23 seconds better than we did the whole fourth quarter,” Cowgirls coach Ryan Larsen said in a release. “The girls hit a couple of huge shots there late, Quinn had a heck of a defensive play and had a big three and Tommi’s runner there, I better not watch that shot too much tonight or I’ll be up too late.”
The game started off slow for both teams, as neither did particularly well at converting on scoring opportunities. Part of this was due to defense, but both teams failed to convert on some open looks. The Cowgirls finished the first quarter with 10 points on just 5-for-14 shooting. Air Force did not fair much better, converting just four times on 14 shots for 11 points.
Through the first six minutes of the second period, both UW and Air Force were shooting above 70% from the floor and had missed a combined four shots.
The Cowgirls started to take advantage of the Falcons throughout the first half. Of the 29 points scored in the opening 20 minutes, 18 came from within the paint. They were led by sophomore forward Allyson Fertig, who recorded eight of her 14 points in the second quarter – all of which came from down low.
UW came out of the break and played a strong third quarter. They continued to dominate the paint against Air Force and outscored the Falcons 15-9 heading into the final minute of the quarter. But two late field goals from Air Force gave the Falcons life heading into the final quarter.
Malene Pedersen made a layup 57 seconds into the fourth quarter to give UW a seven-point lead. But things quickly went downhill from there. The Cowgirls went on a nearly four-minute scoring drought, which allowed Air Force a chance to get back into the game. They also turned the ball over eight times in the fourth quarter.
With less than 20 seconds remaining, the Cowgirls trailed 60-57 and looked down and out. But their defense came up huge following an Air Force layup.
Grace Ellis came up with a steal on Air Force’s next possession, which led to two free throws by Quinn Weidemann. After Weidemann made those free throws to cut the Air Force lead to one, the defense forced a jump ball and another steal to regain possession with under 10 seconds left.
With time winding down, the ball found its way to Olson’s hands. She drove the lane and put up a shot from in close that bounced off the backboard and in to give the Cowgirls a 61-60 lead with five seconds to play. A late prayer from Air Force was not answered, and the Cowgirls escaped Colorado Springs with a one-point win to kick off their road trip.
Olson finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and three assists. After struggling the last two games, Weidemann put together a 17-point performance to lead UW in scoring.
UW’s defense played well throughout the game, despite some miscommunication and lapses. The Cowgirls held Kamri Heath, Kayla Pilson and Madison Smith to single digits – all of whom average double digits per game. However, they did not have an answer for freshman Milahnie Perry, who finished the game with a game-high 22 points and nearly single-handedly kept Air Force from sinking during the third quarter.
The Cowgirls' three-game road trip continues Saturday afternoon, when they head to San Jose to take on the Spartans.
WYOMING 61, AIR FORCE 60
Wyoming......10 19 15 17 – 61
Air Force......11 15 13 21 – 60
Wyoming: Ellis 3-7 0-0 6, Pedersen3-8 4-4 10, Weidemann 5-10 6-6 17, Olson 3-6 0-0 8, Fertig 6-6 2-2 14, Mellema 0-3 0-0 0, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Savic 1-2 0-0 2, Ustowska 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 23-46 12-12.
Air Force: Perry 6-10 9-9 22, Smith 2-6 2-4 6, Heath 3-5 0-0 6, Pilson 3-8 0-1 7, McDonald 2-9 0-0 6, Huntimer 2-3 0-0 5, Britt 1-2 0-0 2, Shelton 3-4 0-0 6, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-48 11-14.
3-pointers: Air Force 5-12 (Smith 0-1, Pilson 1-1, McDonald 2-5, Huntimer 1-2, Perry 1-2, Shelton 0-1); UW 3-14 (Ellis 0-4, Pedersen 0-2, Weidemann 1-2, Olson 2-4, Barnes 0-1 Ustowska 0-1). Rebounds: UW 29 (Fertig 7), Air Force 20 (Smith 3). Assists: UW 15 (Pedersen 7), Air Force 8 (Huntimer 3); Turnovers: Air Force 9 (Pilson 3), UW 14 (Pedersen 6); Blocks: Air Force 2 (Pilson 1, Shelton 1); UW 4 (Fertig 2). Steals: UW 4 (Barnes 2), Air Force 8 (Huntimer 3). Team fouls: Air Force 11, UW 14.