CHEYENNE — University of Wyoming seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon they would be back for another season with the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
Both accepted the extra year of eligibility that was granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Weidemann and Olson were key in the Cowgirls' postseason runs during the past two seasons — including winning the first ever Mountain West tournament title in 2021 and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament last season.
Weidemann, a 5-foot-9 guard from Omaha, Nebraska, finished last season averaging 11 points per game, which was second on the team. Olson, a 5-foot-6 guard from Worland, paced the Cowgirls with 3.3 assists and 44 total steals. Both players started all 30 games for the Cowgirls, which finished 17-13 overall and 11-6 in the Mountain West.
Junior McKinley Bradshaw announced Tuesday on Twitter she is graduating this spring and forgoing her final season of eligibility to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will not return to basketball. The 5-foot-11 guard from Lyman led the Cowgirls in scoring, averaging 14.9 points to go with 5.7 rebounds while starting in 29 games.