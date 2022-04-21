LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Heather Ezell announced Wednesday the addition of transfer student-athlete Malene Pedersen, who will be joining the Cowgirls for the 2022-23 season.
Pedersen, a 5-foot-11 guard from Aabyhoj, Denmark, comes to UW after spending last season at Kansas State. She spent her club career in Denmark playing for Aabyhoj IF in the Dameligaen (Denmark) Women’s League, where she was a two-time All-Star selection in 2019 and 2021.
While playing in the Danish league, Pedersen was named the 2019 league talent of the year after leading Aabyhoj IF to the league title, while also earning player of the game in the final.
Pedersen averaged nearly 15 points per game on 55.6% shooting from the floor and 38% from 3-point range in 17 games. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 2019. In 2021, Pedersen averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for Aabyhoj in 13 games.
Pedersen also played for the Denmark National Team in the 2019-20 FIBA Women’s Eurobasket Qualifiers and helped the Danish U16 National Team win the 2017 European Championships Division B title, while being selected to the All-Star Team.
During her club career, Pedersen also participated in the Scandia Cup for six years, helping Denmark to first-place finishes from 2015-18. Pedersen was named to the Scandia Cup All-Tournament Team all six years and was the tournament’s MVP five times. She also led her squad in the European Girls Basketball League to three titles (2016-18), and received the league’s MVP honors for those three seasons.
Pedersen, who will have four years of eligibility, sat out last season at Kansas State while rehabbing from an injury.