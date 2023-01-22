LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team dropped its second consecutive game Saturday at the hands of San Diego State.
Shooting struggles and poor starts to both halves killed the Cowgirls during a 73-66 loss to SDSU.
“I’m not sure what our issues are in the first and third quarters right now,” Cowgirls coach Ryan Larsen said in a news release. “We’re capable of more, we have not performed the last two games up to our capabilities. It’s a lot of simple things to correct.”
Over the first few months of the season, the Cowgirls have struggled with getting started in their games.
Against San Diego State on Saturday night, this came back to bite them. The Cowgirls were outscored 19-9 in the first quarter and converted just 23.5% of their opening frame baskets (4-of-17). UW did not convert on a field goal until 4 minutes, 57 seconds into the game, when Quinn Weidemann scored on a layup. The team converted just two of its opening 13 shots to begin the game.
The Aztecs, meanwhile, converted on eight of their opening 16 shots, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
When the second quarter rolled around, things started the same for the Cowgirls. SDSU continued to hit shots, as well, building a 24-11 lead.
But UW finally started converting on its shots and finished the second quarter outscoring the Aztecs 22-15. Sophomore Allyson Fertig led the way for the Cowgirls in the middle frame, picking up six points.
The Aztecs, despite being outplayed for most of the second quarter, put up 15 points in the second frame and managed to carry a three-point lead into the break.
The Cowgirls got a major case of déjà vu to start the second half and were unable to capitalize on their second-quarter rally. UW was held in check by the No. 1 ranked Aztecs defense and scored just 11 points in the third frame. Their shooting woes continued as well, with the team only able to muster a 38-percent shooting percentage from the field.
The Aztecs, meanwhile, played their best offensive period of the game. They led by as much as 15 just past the midway point of the third quarter and went on a 12-0 run to open the third quarter. In total, they doubled the scoring output of UW and carried a 56-42 lead into the final quarter of the game.
The Cowgirls did their best to battle back in the fourth quarter. With 3:15 left in the game, Fertig scored from down low to cut the lead to five. The teams battled, but with 30 seconds to remaining, SDSU held a seven-point 65-59 lead.
With 25 seconds left, however, Weidemann made things interesting with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to four. After Emily Mellema made one-of-two free throws to cut it a one-score game.
Unfortunately, that was as close as the Cowgirls would come. SDSU made its free throws down the stretch and a late offensive rebound iced the game to secure the win.
Fertig and Weidemann, as they have done throughout the season, led the way for the Cowgirls. Weidemann led UW with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Fertig converted on 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from the line to post 15 points. She also had a team-high eight rebounds.
SDSU 73, WYOMING 66
San Diego State: Avinger 6-11 1-1 13, Morris 5-11 2-2 12, Ramos 2-9 5-6 10, Villalobos 4-9 2-2 10, Prohaska 0-2 4-4 4, Staples 3-5 2-2 10, Pepe 2-2 2-2 6, Barcello 2-2 0-0 6, Crain 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 25-55, 18-19.
Wyoming: Weidemann 8-15 2-2 19, Fertig 6-13 3-6 15, Pedersen 3-6 0-0 6, Ellis 2-5 0-0 5, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Mellema 4-5 3-5 11, Savic 3-5 0-0 6, Barnes 1-2 1-2 4, Ustowska 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 27-56 9-15.
Halftime: SDSU 34-31. 3-pointers: SDSU 5-10 (Avinger 0-1, Ramos 1-3, Staples 2-3, Barcello 2-2); UW 3-13 (Ellis 1-3, Weidemann 1-3, Fetig 0-1, Pedersen 0-2, Olson 0-1, Barnes 1-1, Ustowska 0-2). Rebounds: SDSU 33 (Morris 8), UW 28 (Fertig 9); Assists: UW 13 (Mellema 3, Savic 3), SDSU 11 (Avinger 3, Staples 3); Turnovers: UW 7 (Mellema 2), SDSU 8 (Ramos 2, Staoples 2); Blocks: UW 2 (Fertig 1, Savic 1), SDSU 4 (Morris 1, Ramos 1, Villalobos 1, Barcello 1); Steals: SDSU 6 (Ramos 2), UW 3 (Weidemann 2). Team fouls: UW 16, SDSU 16. Fouled out: SDSU 1 (Avinger).