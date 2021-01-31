LARAMIE – University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson can’t necessarily pinpoint the reason for the massive disparity in the Cowgirls’ first and second half shooting statistics Saturday afternoon against San Diego State. But he’s more than happy with the end result.

After a rough shooting first half, the Cowgirls hit 57% of their shots from the field in the second, including 9 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter, on their way to a dominant 62-41 win over the Aztecs to finish off the miniseries sweep.

