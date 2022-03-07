CHEYENNE – McKinley Bradshaw, Allyson Fertig and Quinn Weidemann all took home All-Mountain West honors Sunday, the league office announced.
Bradshaw was named to the all-conference team, while Fertig was tabbed the league’s freshman of the year and named to the Mountain West all-freshman team. Weidemann was voted to the all-defensive team for the second consecutive year.
Bradshaw finished fourth in the league this season in conference-only games scoring with 16.9 points per outing. In 16 conference games, the junior has 13 games where she's scored in double figures, three games where she scored 20-plus points and has a pair of 30-plus-point performances. Bradshaw’s near-41% field-goal percentage ranked seventh in the league, while her 76.4% free-throw percentage was 10th-best.
The Lyman native shot 38% from 3-point range in conference play this season and ranked third on the team in rebounding with 5.4 per contest.
Fertig, who became the first Mountain West freshman of the year in program history, averaged 10.1 points and a team-best 9.5 rebounds per game in league play. Fertig ranked third in the MW in rebounds per game this season, while her 3.9 offensive boards per contest was second-best. The Glendo product was named freshman of the week five times this season and recorded six double-doubles during the conference season and tied a MW freshman record with 18 rebounds in a win at New Mexico on Feb. 5. Fertig shot 49% from the floor this season.
Weidemann spearheaded the league’s second-best scoring defense this season. The Cowgirls allowed just over 60 points per game during league play. Weidemann was second on the team with 14 steals in MW play this season. The senior held five of the league’s top 12 scorers below their season-scoring averages in their matchups against UW this season. Weidemann held those opponents to nearly three points per game below their season-scoring marks.
The three all-conference honors are the most for UW since the 2018-19 season.