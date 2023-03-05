CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball’s second-place regular season finish has led to awards for three of its players, the league announced on Sunday.
Super-Senior guard Quinn Weidemann was named to the All-Mountain West team for the first time in her career. She also took was named to the league’s All-Defensive team for the third time.
Weidemann finished the season averaging 11.4 points per game in conference and had 10 games where she finished in double-digits. Weidemann routinely guarded opposing team’s top scorers and held multiple different members of the league’s top-15 scorers to below their season averages.
Joining Weidemann on the All-Mountain West team is sophomore forward Allyson Fertig.
Fertig averaged 15.7 points per game during conference play, including a mark of just over 20 over UW's final two weeks of the regular season. She also led the Mountain West in field goal percentage, posting an average of 63.4% from the field and had a stretch of two-straight games where she did not miss a shot.
Redshirt freshman guard Malene Pedersen gave UW its second-straight Mountain West Freshman of the Year recipient. She also was named to the Mountain West’s All-Freshman team.
Pedersen is tied with Weidemann with 11.4 points per game in conference and posted 12 double-digit scoring games during the regular season. Pedersen took home the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Week honors five times during the regular season.
The Cowgirls finished the regular season with a 20-9 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in conference play. They will face off against the winner of Air Force and San Jose State on Monday in the quarterfinal of the Mountain West Tournament at 6 p.m.
Mountain West Women's Awards List
MW Coach of the Year: Lindy La Rocque, UNLV.
MW Player of the Year: McKenna Hofschild, CSU.
MW Newcomer of the Year: Destiny Thurman, CSU.
MW Sixth Player of the Year: Kiara Jackson, UNLV.
MW Defensive Player of the Year: Abby Muse, Boise State.
MW Freshman of the Year: Malene Pedersen, Wyoming.
All-Mountain West Team: McKenna Hofschild (CSU), Destiny Thurman (CSU), LaTascya Duff (New Mexico), Asia Avinger (SDSU), Sophia Ramos (SDSU), Essence Booker (UNLV), Justice Ethridge (UNLV), Desi-Rae Young (UNLV), Allyson Fertig (Wyoming), Quinn Weidemann (Wyoming).
All-Mountain West Defensive Team: Abby Muse (Boise State), Jada Holland (San Jose State), Desi-Rae Young (UNLV), Justice Ethridge (UNLV), Quinn Weidemann (Wyoming).
All-Mountain West Freshman Team: Milahnie Perry (Air Force), Dani Bayes (Boise State), Natalie Pasco (Boise State), Sabrina Ma (San Jose State), Malene Pedersen (Wyoming).
