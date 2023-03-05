CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball’s second-place regular season finish has led to awards for three of its players, the league announced on Sunday.

Super-Senior guard Quinn Weidemann was named to the All-Mountain West team for the first time in her career. She also took was named to the league’s All-Defensive team for the third time.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

