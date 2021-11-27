CHEYENNE – A big first half for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team stymied out in the third quarter during Friday’s matchup with Tulane.
After shooting 43% in the first half, the Cowgirls shot just 26% in the third period which allowed Tulane to pull ahead and outscore UW 17-10 in the frame. Tulane rode that to a 73-67 victory at the Denver Classic.
“I kinda thought the way we played (Friday) is who we were. That’s who we should have been and how we should have been all year long,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said in a postgame interview with KFBC radio. “I’m not displeased at all. I thought we had great effort against a really, really good team.
“We did a great job on their three main scorers, we took them away and we were going to make two other players beat us and to their credit, two kids stepped up and scored 37 of their points, and that’s what happens sometimes.”
Krystal Freeman was one of those two players that filled that production. She buried back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Green Wave an early advantage, but senior Tommi Olson answered with a 3 at the shot clock buzzer to knot the score 11-11 with just over 4 minutes remaining in first. Freeman netted two more shots from the outside to finish with 12 of her 19 points in the first 10 minutes and give Tulane a 21-16 lead entering the second quarter.
The Cowgirls ran a set to open the second quarter and set up sophomore Grace Ellis with a shot at the top of the arc, which she made. That sparked a 12-4 run that was capped by a Quinn Weidemann triple. It was the best half of shooting the Cowgirls have had this season, going 8 for 14 from the 3-point line to help them hold a 38-37 lead at the half. Many of those shots came from drive and kick opportunities.
Tulane (5-1) also didn’t struggle to knock down shots, shooting 50% from the field in the first half. However, they were able to maintain that efficiency in the third quarter while the Cowgirls failed to keep pace. The Green Wave shot at a 61.5% clip in the third quarter. That allowed Tulane to go on a seven-point run over a course of 3 minutes, 41 seconds which was also in a span of a 5:25 scoring drought from the Cowgirls.
Mia Heide was the other player to step up for Tulane, and she did most of her damage in the third quarter by scoring 10 of her 18 points.
UW (2-3) rallied and cut its deficit to two with a layup from freshman Allyson Fertig late in the third period. But with two bad offensive possession to start the fourth quarter – both forced shots at the end of the shot clock – Tulane pulled away.
Junior McKinley Bradshaw finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cowgirls. Weidemann had 15 points and five boards. Fertig scored a new career-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“I’m hoping today was a defining statement for (Fertig) because today’s post play is league post play,” Mattinson said. “They brought several players at her to try and guard her … she found a way to get things done.”
It was a balanced offensive performance the Cowgirls have been searching for this season and they’ll look to repeat that today against the University of Denver. The teams take the court at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ve been talking that we need to have three players in double-digits,” Mattinson said. “To give yourself a chance, you’ve got to have at least three players in double-digits and today we were able to do that. Night in and night out we’ve got to find a three players to get in double-digits.”
TULANE 73, WYOMING 67
Wyoming.…...................…. 16 22 10 19 – 67
Tulane…..…...................…. 21 16 17 19 – 73
Wyoming: Ellis 2-6 1-2 6, Sanchez Ramos 1-6 0-0 3, Bradshaw 7-15 3-5 18, Weidemann 5-16 0-0 15, Olson 2-4 0-0 5, Salazar 0-1 0-0 0, Ustowska 0-1 0-0 0, Fertig 6-11 3-6 15, Bull 0-1 0-0 0, Mellema 1-1 0-0 2, Hudson 1-1 1-1 3. Totals: 25-63 8-14 67
Tulane: Freeman 7-15 1-1 19, Heide 9-14 0-0 18, Ursin 2-3 0-0 4, Cheatham 3-4 0-0 9, Jones 4-7 3-5 11, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Parau 3-5 0-0 6, Grant 1-4 0-0 2, Galic 1-2 0-0 2, Warmsley 0-0 2-2 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Grattini 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-57 6-8 73
3-pointers: UW 9-23 (Weidemann 5-11, Olson 1-2, Ellis 1-3, Sanchez Ramos 1-3, Bradshaw 1-4); TU 7-15 (Freeman 4-6, Cheatham 3-3, Ursin 0-1, Jones 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Galic 0-1, Parau 0-2). Rebounds: UW 34 (Bradshaw 9); TU 37 (Freeman 10, Ursin 10). Assists: UW 11 (Olson 5); TU 17 (Ursin 7). Turnovers: UW 7 (Sanchez Ramos 2, Ustowska 2); TU 8 (Ursin 2). Blocks: UW 0; TU 6 (Heide 3). Steals: UW 5 (Bradshaw 2, Weidemann 2); TU 1 (Anderson). Team fouls: UW 11; TU 14.
Attendance: 84