LARAMIE — Despite just about a month remaining in the regular season, things are starting to heat up in Mountain West play. Teams are chasing that elusive top-five seed to guarantee themselves a spot in the conference tournament’s quarterfinals.
So far, it has been a relatively predictable 11-games to begin conference play. The top and bottom of the conference pretty much remains the same, with a few movers towards the middle.
1. UNLV (Previously: 1)
The Lady Rebels (21-2 overall, 11-0 MW) continue their reign of dominance over the rest of the league. UNLV is currently riding a 12-game winning streak, and is the lone team that has yet to drop a conference game. The team currently has the highest NET ranking of anyone in the conference, coming in at No. 52 while also having the toughest schedule in the league. UNLV has a very light schedule the rest of the way, with its biggest test coming at the end of the month against San Diego State. UNLV will hit the road for the second leg of its road trip to face off against Air Force at 1 p.m. today.
2. San Diego State (Previously: 4)
San Diego State (18-6, 8-3) reclaims its No. 2 spot, primarily because of the two teams behind it slipping up. Regardless of circumstance, the Aztecs still possess the best defense in the conference and have the second-best record in the MW. They currently rank third-highest in the NET rankings for the MW, coming in at No. 94. San Diego State is in the midst of a four-game road trip, and will play at New Mexico in Albuquerque at 2 p.m. today.
3. Colorado State (Previously: 2)
The Rams (14-8, 7-4) currently hold the tie-breaker over the Aztecs, but still come in just behind them. The primary reason was a three-game skid in which they were upset by Air Force and New Mexico. The Rams have the second-best NET ranking at 73 and the third-toughest strength of schedule in the conference. They also have one of the more potent offenses in the MW and have the No. 1 scorer in the conference in McKenna Hofschild (20.3 ppg). Colorado State will face off against Wyoming in the Border War in Fort Collins at 1 p.m. today.
4. Wyoming (Previously: 2)
Since the last set of power rankings, UW (15-7, 8-3) had a chance to collect a signature win against two quality teams. The Cowgirls were unable to do so, and have thus fallen in the rankings. Despite dropping two straight games at home to UNLV and SDSU, the Cowgirls have rattled off three consecutive wins. Two of those came against Utah State and San Jose State, which have a combined two conference wins. The Cowgirls have the fourth-highest NET ranking in the conference, coming in at No. 105. The Cowgirls will get another shot at a signature win this afternoon, when they travel to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State in the Border War.
5. Air Force (Previously: 6)
One of the more surprising teams during conference play has been Air Force (12-11, 7-4). At first glance, the Falcons don’t look that intimidating. They score just 65 points per game and have a point margin of just 1.1, while ranking sixth in the NET rankings. However, they have been a very scrappy team throughout conference play and picked up a big win over Colorado State on Jan. 28. The Falcons do not have an easy remaining schedule, however, as they will face UNLV, Wyoming, Colorado State and San Diego State over their final seven games. Air Force will kick that slate off this afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Rebels in Colorado Springs.
6. New Mexico (Previously: 5)
After a blowout loss to UNLV at home, New Mexico (13-10, 5-5) drops one spot in the rankings. The Lobos had been hot heading into that game, picking up big wins over Boise State and Colorado State. However, losing by 18 points at home is not a good situation for any team. The Lobos have the third-best offense in the conference, scoring 73.2 points per game. However, their defense has been a problem, allowing 68.3 points per game — the second-highest in the conference. San Diego State and Wyoming still remain on the Lobos’ schedule, but both games will be at home. Outside of that, their schedule is fairly light down the stretch. New Mexico takes on San Diego State in San Diego today at 2 p.m. in Albuquerque.
7. Boise State (Previously: 8)
With an upset win over San Diego State at home and a road win over Nevada, Boise State (11-13, 6-5) has jumped up one spot since our last rankings. The team has won three of its last four games, with its only loss coming at home to UW. The Broncos are top five in both offense and defense in the MW, and hold a plus-2.6-point margin on the season. They do not have an easy schedule down the stretch, either, as they will play at Air Force, Colorado State and at home against UNLV to close out the year. Boise State is back in action today at 2 p.m. against Fresno State in Fresno.
8. Nevada (Previously: 7)
Nevada (8-14, 5-6) has been one of those teams all year long that has never really been able to find its footing. The Wolf Pack have shown flashes of brilliance in knocking off Air Force and playing UW and San Diego State tough, but have also been throttled by UNLV and Colorado State. Their offense is currently in the middle of the pack, averaging 65.9 points per game. Their defense, meanwhile, ranks ninth in points allowed (67.8). The Wolf Pack have a rough road to close out the season, as they will have to play San Diego State, at Wyoming and UNLV in three of their final seven games. Nevada will be back on the court this afternoon at 2 p.m., traveling to Logan to take on Utah State.
9. Utah State (Previously: 9)
The Aggies (4-18, 1-10) continue to struggle on the season. They have lost five straight conference games, with its lone win coming in an upset victory of Fresno State on the road. Utah State ranks dead last in the conference in defense and point margin, allowing 75.5 points per game with a minus-15.2-point margin. The offense doesn’t fair much better, averaging just over 60 per game. There are some winnable games on the schedule for the Aggies down the stretch, as they will play Fresno State and San Jose State each one more time. The Aggies will be back in action at 2 p.m. today against Nevada in Logan.
10. Fresno State (Previously: 10)
The Bulldogs (8-16, 1-10) continue to be in a freefall in Mountain West play. Fresno State has lost its last seven games, the highest active losing streak in the conference. Its defense has been a bright spot this season, allowing just 59.5 points per game. Only Wyoming and San Diego State allow fewer points per game. The problem, however, has been on the offensive end. The Bulldogs score just 57.8 points per game, second only to San Jose State. They will have an opportunity today at 2 p.m. to snap that streak, when they take on Boise State in Fresno.
11. San Jose State (Previously: 11)
San Jose State (3-19, 1-10) has not been good this year. Its biggest issue has been in holding onto the ball. The Spartans commit a conference-high 19 turnovers per game. They also have the second-lowest shooting percentage in the conference, converting on just 36.5% of their field goals. San Jose State’s next three games are brutal, as it will face Colorado State, San Diego State and UNLV. The Spartans are off for the weekend, but will be back on the court on Feb. 9, when they will host Colorado State in San Jose.