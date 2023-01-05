LARAMIE — The first weekend of Mountain West play is in the books. There have been some surprises, and there have also been some disappointments. Overall, however, most teams are right where they were expected to be early into conference play.
1. UNLV (12-2 overall, 2-0 in conference)
The reigning champs have been pressed over their first two conference games, with narrow wins over both Wyoming and Colorado State. Still, good teams find ways to win and UNLV managed to outlast both. UNLV’s back-to-back conference wins keeps its perfect record at home in tact and has it currently on a three-game winning streak. The Rebels took a hit on New Year’s Eve, when head coach Lindy La Rocque announced that junior forward Nneka Obiazor would need season-ending knee surgery.
2. San Diego State (11-3, 1-0)
The Aztecs had their first conference game against Boise State postponed due to the massive winter storm that rocked the country. They played Utah State two days later in Logan and annihilated the Aggies 89-55. SDSU’s losses have been to three really good teams. Stanford is currently ranked second in the nation behind only South Carolina, and Georgia is a strong power-five team. The Aztecs’ only other loss was to the University of San Francisco, which was on fire at that time.
3. Colorado State (8-5, 1-1)
Colorado State narrowly edges out Wyoming for third place, primarily because of how it faired in its first two conference games. Both Wyoming and Colorado State opened conference play against UNLV and Fresno State. Colorado State faired better against both foes, knocking off the Bulldogs by six in regulation and losing in overtime by three to UNLV.
4. Wyoming (8-5, 1-1)
Had Wyoming been able to knock off UNLV, or had it been able to knock off the Bulldogs in regulation, the Cowgirls would be in a tie with the Rams. However, because of a blown 13-point lead, the Cowgirls slip down to fourth. An argument can certainly be made for UW to be tied (or even ahead) of Colorado State, but it remains behind the Rams for now.
5. New Mexico (9-5 overall, 1-0 in conference)
New Mexico started conference play late, playing its first game Jan. 1 at home against Air Force. The Lobos proceeded to trounce the Falcons 70-58 behind 21 points from Shaiquel McGruder. Like Wyoming just above it, there is certainly an argument for New Mexico to be higher than five. The teams play head-to-head in Laramie tonight, and New Mexico will likely jump UW with a win.
6. Fresno State (7-8 overall, 0-2 in conference)
How is one of the three 0-2 teams in sixth place? Simple. Despite the two losses, both came on the road and could have easily been wins. The Bulldogs erased a 13-point Wyoming lead in the second half after being dead to rights after the first half. Their game against Colorado State was close too, losing by just six points. It will be tough for them to climb the rankings unless some teams above them lose, but Fresno State has not been as bad as their record shows.
7. Boise State (6-8 overall, 1-0 in conference)
After losing seven of its past nine nonconference games, Boise State picked up its first conference win on New Year’s Eve against San Jose State. That long losing streak, coupled with being outscored 42-35 to the bottom team in the conference, drops the Broncos down to eighth in the power rankings this week. After their game Jan. 7 against Utah State, their schedule gets really tough. They will play Colorado State at home and then at San Diego State and UNLV.
8. Air Force (6-8 overall, 1-1 in conference)
The Falcons have had a rough go over the past couple of weeks. They have dropped four of their last five, including a 70-58 loss to New Mexico. Their lone win during this stretch came in the form of a 14-point victory against Utah State to open conference play. Air Force gets an opportunity to gain a bit of confidence and get back to .500 against its next two opponents, who come in behind them in the power rankings.
9. Nevada (4-8 overall, 1-0 in conference)
Nevada has fallen pretty significantly from where it was projected to finish after a tough nonconference slate. The Wolf Pack managed to regain some confidence after picking up a 17-point win over San Jose State. They have a rough three-game stretch ahead of them, having to play at San Jose State tonight and at New Mexico on Jan. 11.
10. San Jose State (2-11 overall, 0-2 in conference)
Coming in slightly ahead of last place is San Jose State. It has been a rough go for the Spartans, who have lost eight of their past nine games. There is certainly an argument to put them in last place, but, for now, they remain one spot out of the bottom. San Jose State’s schedule does not get easy, as it will face Fresno State, UNLV and Wyoming after tonight’s game.
11. Utah State (3-10 overall, 0-2 in conference)
Utah State has been a disaster over the past five games. The Aggies have lost five straight, and have been outscored 385-289 and have a minus-19 point differential during that span. They have lost both of their conference games by an average of 24 points. They will play against Colorado State tonight at home, which will not be an easy game for them either.