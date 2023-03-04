UNLV Lindy La Rocque Basketball

UNLV women’s NCAA college basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, speaks with players during practice Feb. 15, in Las Vegas. La Rocque is in her third season at UNLV, and she keeps taking the program up a step each year.

 Associated Press

CHEYENNE — The regular season is about to come to a conclusion, and starting Sunday, all 11 Mountain West women’s basketball teams will have a shot at claiming the crown and the conference’s guaranteed berth into the NCAA Tournament later this month.

UNLV still appears to be the odds-on favorite to take home the prize, but there are still some other teams at the top end that are looking to challenge for the crown.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus