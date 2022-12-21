CHEYENNE – It was a tale of two halves for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team in its nonconference finale against Wichita State.

Despite a 3-for-14 shooting effort in the third quarter, the Cowgirls were able to rally late to knock off Wichita State 61-56.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

