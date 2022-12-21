CHEYENNE – It was a tale of two halves for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team in its nonconference finale against Wichita State.
Despite a 3-for-14 shooting effort in the third quarter, the Cowgirls were able to rally late to knock off Wichita State 61-56.
“There was a lot of ebbs and flows to that game,” associate head coach Ryan Larsen said in a news release. “… We had five turnovers in the first quarter and ended with 10 for the game; there’s the difference right there in the game.”
Defense was the main theme of the first half for both teams. Early on in the first quarter, they turned the ball over eight times – primarily due to the defensive pressure from the other.
Wichita State took a late 11-7 lead in the first quarter, but UW managed to cut it to just one heading into the second quarter. At that point, the Cowgirls came alive.
Defensive pressure and quality shot selection led to a big second quarter for UW. The Cowgirls outscored Wichita State 18-6 in the second quarter, and forced the Shockers into just 2-for-15 shooting from the field. UW closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.
The Cowgirls defense made life difficult in and around the paint for the Shockers in the first half, as well. Anytime the ball found itself down low, the UW defense collapsed around it to force either a turnover, bad shot or pass back outside.
But things went south in a hurry for the Cowgirls to start the third quarter. After jumping out to a 12-point lead with five minutes remaining in the third, UW was outscored 16-5 to cut the lead to just one entering the final frame. The Cowgirls made just three baskets on 14 attempts in the quarter, as well.
Wichita State jumped out to a 47-42 lead in the final frame to take its largest lead on the day. But the Cowgirls, behind great plays from Allyson Fertig, Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis, managed to rally to take the lead back.
The teams battled back and forth after that and exchanged the lead multiple times. But with one minute and 37 seconds left in the game, UW came alive once again.
After falling behind 56-54, Fertig made a shot from the low post to tie the game back up. That sparked UW to score five consecutive points, including a big 3-pointer from Ellis to take a 59-56 lead with just over a minute to go.
The Shockers got two quality looks late to tie the game, but both came up just short. With four seconds remaining, Weidemann iced it with two clutch free throws to give UW its seventh win of the season.
Despite committing four fouls and having to sit for portions of the crucial fourth quarter, Fertig put on a masterful performance. The sophomore forward finished the game with 16 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls in scoring. Weidemann and Ellis chipped in double-digit performances, as well, finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Both hit clutch 3s down the stretch to help get UW back in front.
With the win Tuesday night, UW closed out its nonconference slate 7-4. It was far from perfect, but the win should give the Cowgirls some confidence heading into the first week of conference play. After a short break for Christmas, UW will open its season Dec. 29 against the reigning Mountain West champion UNLV in Las Vegas.
WYOMING 61, WICHITA STATE 56
Wichita State: McCarty 8-18 3-3 19, Niankan 1-3 0-0 2, Dean 3-9 3-3 10, Colbert 3-11 8-8 14, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Bosch 0-1 0-0 0, Anciaux 0-0 0-0 0, Duncan 2-9 0-0 5, Asinde 2-6 2-2 6. Totals: 19-59 16-16 56.
Wyoming: Ellis 4-7 0-0 12, Pederson 2-8 3-4 7, Weidemann 4-9 3-3 13, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Fertig 7-16 1-2 16, Mellema 2-5 1-3 5, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Savic 2-3 1-2 5, Ustowska 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-52 9-14 61.
Halftime: UW 28-17. 3-pointers: WSU 2-13 (McCarty 0-3, Dean 1-3, Duncan 1-4, Bell 0-1, Niankan 0-2); UW 8-15 (Ellis 4-5, Pederson 0-2, Weidemann 2-3, Fertig 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Ustowska 0-1). Rebounds: WSU 36 (Colbert 16); UW 33 (Fertig 18). Assists: WSU 5 (McCarty 4), UW 15 (Weidemann 4); Turnovers: WSU 11 (McCarty 4), UW 10 (Ellis 3). Blocks: WSU 5 (Asinde 2); UW 5 (Fertig 4). Steals: WSU 6 (Dean 3); UW 7 (Fertig 4). Team fouls: WSU 15, UW 12. Fouled out: n/a.