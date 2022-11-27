CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Cowgirls knocked off UC Davis in their second game of the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off on Saturday, after suffering a tough loss to Pacific the day before.
The two teams battled back and forth until UW pulled away late to take a 67-48 win.
“I have to give the girls a lot of credit for getting off to a fast start today,” Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said in a news release. “We talked about it yesterday. We knew we would have a quick turnaround, and we talked about responding. We worked as a team really well on defense; it was a total team effort.”
UW came out much better to start the game against UC Davis by going on a 5-0 run. The Cowgirls led by as much as nine on two separate occasions in the opening frame, but the Aggies clawed their way back to cut the lead at five to end the quarter.
The Cowgirls began the next period by scoring six of first seven points of the second quarter to 25-15 lead. But as it did in the first quarter, UC Davis battled back to keep the game close.
The two teams battled back and forth from then on, but UW carried a 32-25 lead into half.
Both teams struggled to shoot in the third quarter, with neither scoring better than 35% from the field. The Aggies made two baskets in the final three minutes to cut the lead to just three heading into the fourth quarter.
However, that was as close as UC Davis would come to tying the game. After some more back and forth to open the final quarter, UW went on a 7-0 run to start to pull away.
The run gave the Cowgirls enough breathing room, and they ran away with the game for the remainder of the fourth quarter. Grace Ellis and Quinn Weidemann put the final nails in the coffin, scoring the final eight points to cap a 15-4 run and give UW the win.
Weidemann led all players in scoring, posting 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Ellis continued her blazing-hot start to the 2022 season, posting a new career-high 17 points on 60% shooting from the field. She also shot a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
Marta Savic was forced to play a bigger role in the game after Allyson Fertig got into some foul trouble. She responded by posting 11 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes played.
The Cowgirls defense, which had struggled against Pacific, held the Aggies in check for most of the game. While it was a much closer game than the final score indicated, UW held UC Davis to just 31% from the field on 18-for-58 shooting. They also finished plus-five in the rebounding margin (39-34) after being outrebounded by Pacific.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Wyoming 67, UC Davis 48 {/h3}
UC Davis: Sussman 1-5 1-2 3, Burns 3-10, 6, Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Norris 1-8, 1-2 3, Harris 1-3, 3, Sabel 2-10 6, Jones 3-6 7, Baker 2-4 3-5 7, Epps 1-1 2. Totals: 18-58 7-11 48
Wyoming: Pederson 3-6 1-2 7, Weidemann 6-11 3-6 18, Olson 0-3 1-2 1, Ellis 6-10 2-4 17, Fertig 3-5 3-3 9, Savin 4-8 3-4 11, Mellema 1-3 2, Ustowska 0-3 0, Barnes 1-3 2. Totals: 24-52 13-21 67.
Halftime: UW 32-25. 3-pointers: UC Davis 5-23 (Sussman 0-2, Burns 0-1, Turner 1-2, Norris 0-6, Harris 1-1, Sabel 2-7, Jones 1-3, Sanders 0-1); UW 6-17 (Weidemann 3-6, Olson 0-1, Pederson 0-2, Ellis 3-3, Fertig 0-1, Ustowska 0-3, Barnes 0-1). Rebounds: UC Davis 34 ( Norris 7); UW 39 (Fertig 9). Assists: UC Davis 7 (Sussman 2), UW 13 (Olson 4); Turnovers: UC Davis 11 (Sabel 3), UW 8 (Ellis 2). Blocks: UC Davis 4 (Sussman 2, Jones 2); UW 2 (Fertig 2). Steals: UC Davis 3 (Sussman 2); UW 8 (Pederson 3). Team fouls: UC Davis 17, UW 11. Fouled out: n/a.