LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team improved 4-3 on the young season with a 67-59 win over Montana State on Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Behind big games from Allyson Fertig and Quinn Weidemann, the Cowgirls were able to pull out a tight win over the Bobcats.


