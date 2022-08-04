Bailey Wilborn

University of Wyoming sophomore Bailey Wilborn transferred from the University of Maine and is bringing Division I experience to the Cowgirls. Courtesy/UW athletics

CHEYENNE – Having a year of Division I basketball under her belt, Bailey Wilborn is bringing with her a little bit of experience to the University of Wyoming women’s basketball program.

The sophomore spent her freshman season at the University of Maine, where she appeared in 25 games and started three. She averaged 2.8 points and scored double-digits in three outings.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus