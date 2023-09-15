There was one thing that stuck out to Ayir Asante about the University of Wyoming when he entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
While he was impressed with the facilities on campus and the team’s history of making bowl games, what separated the Cowboys from other schools was the team’s nonconference schedule.
UW hosted Texas Tech to open the season earlier this month, and Asante and his teammates will travel to play No. 4-ranked Texas on Saturday night in Austin.
“This is exactly what I wanted when I entered the portal, and this is exactly what I dreamed of growing up,” Asante told WyoSports on Monday. “Whether or not you’re in that burnt orange, or you’re going against that burnt orange, you’re in that stadium. You’re on that stage. This is exactly what I wanted.
“I think it’s an awesome opportunity, and I just want to make sure this week that we clean up all the details and everything, and we seize it.”
Asante transferred to UW after spending four seasons as a wide receiver at Holy Cross. He earned second team All-Patriot League honors three times with the Crusaders, and collected 117 catches, 1,718 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career in Massachusetts.
He joined the Cowboys this summer after finishing his bachelor’s degree at Holy Cross. One of the first things he did was circle this weekend’s matchup with the Longhorns on his calendar.
The matchup was made even more enticing last weekend, with Texas upsetting then No. 3-ranked Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa. The Longhorns’ win over the Crimson Tide was the first double-digit loss at home in coach Nick Saban’s tenure at the school, according to USA Today.
“To be honest with you, it’s really hard to say that I wasn’t looking at this game all year,” Asante said. “I try to take things one week at a time and try to go 1-0 every week, but this is the game. Especially after they beat ’Bama, they’re top five, what more could you ask for?
“You’re going to Texas. I feel like it’s a perfect setup. It’s a huge opportunity, and I’m super grateful to be in this position. We’re just going to take care of each day of practice this week, and then go into Austin and hopefully do what we gotta do.”
Emerging weapon
Asante was relatively quiet in UW’s season-opening win over Texas Tech, hauling in one catch for 18 yards. He nearly pulled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Peasley, but wasn’t able to come down with the ball in the corner of the end zone.
Asante made up for it with a breakout game last weekend against Portland State. While he only caught two passes, both went for touchdowns, including a 64-yard catch-and-run and a 14-yard score.
Asante felt like he could have had a third touchdown catch against the Vikings, but he and Peasley were unable to connect on a post route.
“It’s super encouraging,” Asante said. “I feel like everything that I’ve been trying to do here in camp and everything I’ve been trying to show, I think the coaches have understood that and seen it and incorporated it into the game plan. I definitely felt like that (last week).
“As their trust in me builds, my versatility grows. They can put me in different situations. I feel like there’s just more and more opportunity, and it’s just all out there. There’s plays waiting to be made, instead of some situations where you’re just waiting and hoping coach will give you a shot. It seems like they’re giving me the shot. I just have to continue to make plays, and I feel like that opportunity will grow.”
Asante got his first true taste of Laramie after UW’s 35-33 double-overtime win over Texas Tech. The Cowboys were met by hundreds of fans storming the field after the game, which is something Asante never got to experience at Holy Cross.
“To host Texas Tech, and for it to be a sellout crowd like that and for there to be a (lightning) delay, I expected to come back out to the stadium and have it be half empty,” Asante said. “People were banging on the glass, waiting for us to get out there. It’s an environment I haven’t been in where (fans were cheering) for my team.
“My freshman year (at Holy Cross), we played at Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. We played at Navy, where it’s very similar, with everyone being so invested and super loud. At that point, it was all hate (from the fans). It felt pretty amazing for all of that (noise) to be behind you and supporting you. It was awesome.”
Helping UW erase an early 17-0 first-quarter deficit against the Red Raiders on top of the near two-hour lightning delay only made the night that much sweeter for Asante.
“For us to get that win in that style, going down, what, 17-0? You kind of look at it like, ‘What kind of decision did I make coming here?’” Asante said. “But from being with the team in camp, I kind of understood what type of dudes we were with, and understanding that we were going to respond the way that we did. There was no finger pointing or anything like that.
“It was validating. It felt good. And I felt like a lot of people didn’t expect it. That’s what we’ve been hearing all offseason, a bunch of questions and stuff like that. We didn’t answer all the questions, but we answered some.”
A growing bond
During his short stay in the transfer portal, Asante started to do his homework on UW and what the offense looked like last fall. He watched the tape on Peasley, and saw a completely different quarterback than the one he sees now.
“Watching Andrew last year, I feel like you could even see it in his face that he was thinking,” Asante said. “With our offense, there’s not that much room for you to think. You have to be able to just play. There’s answers for everything. Now, you have to remember all of those answers, and that’s super tough on Andrew.
“It’s hard on me, but I understand it’s 10 times harder on the quarterback, so I can only imagine that. You could tell he was dealing with that.”
Peasley has looked better through UW’s first two games this season, and is coming off a career-high three-touchdown game against Portland State. The Utah State transfer completed just 52% of his passes last year, but finished with a 69% clip against the Vikings last weekend.
“You go to our last game (against Portland State), he was super comfortable,” Asante said. “He understands the clock in his mind isn’t sped up. He’s playing at his own pace. He’s getting the ball out on time.
“Even on that play where I scored the touchdown, it’s just different. He’s comfortable. He’s making the plays. You have to know what you can do and what you can’t do. He knows that to a T at this point. Him and (offensive coordinator Tim Polasek), their relationship is very strong. They understand each other really well.”
The Cowboys could have a real shot at a conference title if the team is able to stay healthy. What will influence UW’s season the most is maximizing the talent on the roster on both sides of the ball.
“We know that we have all of this potential, and we just want to reach it,” Asante said. “I think that Andrew is really intent on reaching that. He practices with intent. He takes everything into account with his attention to detail.
“I think he’s doing a wonderful job. He’s a leader of this team, a leader of this offense, and I think he’s taken a big step this year.”
Winning mentality
Going into Austin as 28.5-point underdogs against the No. 4-ranked team in the country seems daunting, but for Asante, this weekend’s matchup is what college football is all about.
Just like with Texas Tech, the key for the Cowboys will be staying composed between the ears as they step onto the field to face the Longhorns.
“I feel like you have to have that mentality (that you can beat anybody),” Asante said. “Obviously, you’re going to respect your opponent. You always have to respect your opponent. But you have to know that, I think the saying is, ‘Any given Sunday,’ but in college football, it’s, ‘Any given Saturday.’
“You have to play your game. It’s all about matchups and how you match up with the other team, how our offense matches up with their defense, and vice versa. We’re definitely not backing down for anybody. The opportunity is out there. We just have to play a clean game. We have yet to play a clean game. We go hard for all four quarters, and hopefully you look up, and it’s something that you’re proud of.”
Another winning formula for UW going against a powerhouse like Texas is to win the turnover battle. The Cowboys have had two turnovers in each of their first two games, and had another interception that was negated by a defensive penalty against Texas Tech.
“We know what we’re going up against,” Asante said. “In a game like this, every possession matters. You’re going to try and end every possession with points. You’re going to want to hold the ball and make sure you kind of control the pace of the game.
“Turnovers are drive killers. Turnovers are game killers. You always want to be plus-2 (in the turnover margin). Giving away the ball twice is just not the way you’re going to go in and beat Texas. If you want to beat Texas, you have to go in there and protect the ball, move it, convert on third down, and you’re going to end every drive with points. You can’t give them extra possessions.”
For Asante, point spreads from Vegas or predicted outcomes from ESPN analysts don’t mean anything after the opening kickoff. Once that game clock starts, it’s just two football teams going head to head between a few white lines on the turf.
“This is a game where, if we play the way we need to, it can be one turnover that decides the game,” Asante said. “Or one stop. In a perfect world, I don’t think we blow out Texas. I don’t think that’s how you beat a team like Texas.
“You’re going to grind it, you’re going to go out there, and you’re going to have to earn that win. You have to go take it.”
