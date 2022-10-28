Coming out of high school, only one Football Bowl Subdivision football program was willing to give Wyatt Wieland a chance.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, product had offers from a handful of Division II and FCS programs, but the University of Wyoming was the only major college to offer him a roster spot. The offer came with plenty of sacrifices, as he was only offered a spot on the team if he walked on.

Alex Taylor{span class=”ContentPasted0”} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at {a class=”linkified” href=”mailto:ataylor@wyosports.net”}ataylor@wyosports.net{/a} or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus