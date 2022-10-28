Coming out of high school, only one Football Bowl Subdivision football program was willing to give Wyatt Wieland a chance.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado, product had offers from a handful of Division II and FCS programs, but the University of Wyoming was the only major college to offer him a roster spot. The offer came with plenty of sacrifices, as he was only offered a spot on the team if he walked on.
“I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to play football in college,” Wieland said. “I considered a few different paths. Both of my brothers are in the military, but I ended up getting invited up here for what was basically a walk-on day.
“I came up here and honestly just fell in love with everything about Wyoming. ... They really made me feel wanted, which was something I didn’t really have coming out of high school. I fell in love with this place, and right from the start, I knew that this was the place I was supposed to be.”
Wieland put his head down his first year on campus. He battled his way through camp and on the scout team to help make his teammates better over the course of the season.
Wieland’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed. After his first year on campus, the shifty receiver and punt returner was offered a full scholarship to continue playing football in Laramie.
“I felt bad because I knew that my parents would have to pay for college or help me pay for college if I walked on here,” Wieland said. “After that first year, I was able to make that phone to them and say, ‘I got a scholarship here.’ It was pretty emotional.”
Wieland’s battle up the depth chart has paid dividends for the Cowboys, both on offense and on special teams. Most of the redshirt junior’s playing time early on came on special teams, and it was important for Wieland to make the most of the few opportunities he was given to prove he belonged on the team.
“It’s a product of all the hard work over the past five, or even 10 years, going back to high school and even before that,” Wieland said. “My role before was special teams, and I understood that, and I think that helped form me into the player on offense that I am today.”
On top of returning punts and kicks, Wieland has positioned himself in the starting lineup at wide receiver. Going into this weekend’s matchup with Hawaii, Wieland is second on the team with 20 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown.
Wieland had a memorable game last weekend against Utah State, but not all of it was good. With UW up 14-0, Wieland muffed a punt on his own 17-yard line late in the second quarter.
Five plays later, Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport ran in a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7.
“That obviously wasn’t an ideal situation, muffing a punt inside your own 20-yard line,” Wieland said. “I told the defense, ‘That’s on me. Those seven points are on me.’”
It would have been easy for Wieland to go pout by himself on the sidelines after the turnover. But even if he had wanted to, Wieland’s teammates wouldn’t have allow it.
“I was talking to (Wyett) Ekeler, and he said the defense had a chance to stop them, but they didn’t,” Wieland said. “I just felt like no one was putting the blame on me, even though I put it on myself. The love that I felt from the players and coaches after that happened ... you just know you have to flush it and get back out there for the next one.
“I’m so grateful for that, because it helped me come up with some bigger plays on offense later on down the stretch.”
Less than two minutes after muffing the punt, Wieland came up with a clutch reception. UW took over on offense on its own 24-yard line with 19 seconds left in the half.
Instead of kneeling the ball and taking a 14-7 lead into halftime, coach Craig Bohl decided to take a shot downfield. Quarterback Andrew Peasley hit Wieland on a post route right up the middle for 39 yards.
Two plays later, kicker John Hoyland connected on a 43-yard field goal to put the Cowboys up 17-7 at the half.
Wieland was surprised by Bohl’s decision to be aggressive right before the half. But he was also thankful, because the play call allowed him to put the muffed punt out of his mind.
“Thankfully, we went out there and tried to score with 19 seconds left,” Wieland said. “Luckily, I was able to give us a spark there, but I felt like I owed it to the team. I’m thankful the coaches gave me that opportunity to catch a pass there, because as soon as that happened, it really helped flush everything out.”
Bohl checked in with Wieland after the muffed punt. Wieland’s response was enough for Bohl to keep his confidence in his starting wide receiver.
“I asked him, ‘How do you feel?’ and he said, ‘Coach, I’m not going to drop another one. I’m OK,’” Bohl said. “I listened to him, and I trusted him, and he made some big plays.”
Peasley had every intention of going up and encouraging one of his favorite targets after the muffed punt. But the Cowboys quarterback didn’t get the chance, because several of his teammates already beat him to it.
“I didn’t actually get to talk to him, because one of the greatest parts about this team is that there were already 15 other guys looking at him and talking to him, and I couldn’t get into the crowd,” Peasley said. “I told him to run a corner post right before the half, and he did it and he caught it, so I was happy.”
Having a line of teammates encouraging him after a mistake helped Wieland keep himself mentally checked into the game. It also motivated him to go out and make up for the mistake.
“It speaks volumes to what kind of team we are this year,” Wieland said. “I think we’re super close, and everyone’s got each other’s back.”
Wieland finished the game as the Cowboys’ leading receiver. He corralled six catches for 94 yards for an average of 15.7 yards per catch. Both marks were career highs for the redshirt junior.
Wieland’s promotion from walk-on to scholarship athlete was about more than just football. He’s already earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and has moved on to UW’s MBA program.
“I owe Wyoming everything,” Wieland said. “I’m very grateful that they took a chance on me. I’ve now been able to get a degree, and I’m working on my master’s right now, and that’s all because this coaching staff believed in me.”
The biggest thing Wieland has learned since coming to Laramie is to believe in himself, even when nobody else does. The risk of walking on and never earning a scholarship or even seeing the field was daunting; but for Wieland, the best investment he can make is in himself.
“It’s been amazing here,” Wieland said. “It’s everything that I could have asked for.”