LARAMIE — There’s no arguing Wyett Ekeler took one of the biggest leaps last season for the University of Wyoming football team.
Ekeler, a 5-foot-11 junior from Windsor, Colorado, had just seven tackles in his first two seasons in Laramie. After earning the starting job at strong safety for the Cowboys, Ekeler finished the year with 67 total tackles, ranking third for UW behind linebackers Easton Gibbs (121) and Shae Suiaunoa (73).
Ekeler has been motivated all offseason to get bigger and faster by the time the new season comes around. He’s looking to retain his spot as one of UW’s top enforcers in the secondary, but he knows the Cowboys’ success on defense relies on more than just him.
“Our whole defensive goal is to be top 25 in everything,” Ekeler said. “At this point, it’s not just about me. Yes, the better I play, the better our defense does. But we need to be better as a unit fully.”
Ekeler played alongside free safety Isaac White for the majority of last season. Both will likely be the front-runners for the starting job at their respective positions going into fall camp.
“I feel like Isaac and I are perfect for each other,” Ekeler said. “We’re great with what we’re doing right now with our corners. I’m just out here trying to do my best, man. I’m just trying to be the best guy for the team.”
Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, has been encouraged by the depth at the safety position so far this spring. Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel works directly with the safeties, giving Ekeler a direct connection to the Cowboys’ top defensive mind.
The biggest improvement Ekeler has been focused on this offseason has been tackling. While he may have finished third on the team in total tackles, Ekeler knows he and his teammates struggled at times with bringing guys down to the ground.
“We just have to finish,” Ekeler said. “We have to finish more plays. Last year, we had way too many missed tackles. We just have to finish.”
Like everyone else on the Cowboys’ depth chart, Ekeler and White will both have to go out and earn the starting job this fall. But at the midpoint of the spring portion of the season, Bohl has watched on as the pair of safeties improve on their tackling.
“Wyett has good ability, but he has to improve on his tackling, and he knows that,” Bohl said. “I think they’re playing with a lot more confidence. Isaac White is a really solid player. He’s got a great, great pulse.
“We’ll leverage that position. Coach Sawvel individually coaches that position and he’s done a good job of bringing those guys along.”
Tackling isn’t the only thing UW’s secondary needs to improve on this season. The Cowboys dropped more than a handful of interceptions last year, many of which could have changed the trajectory of the game.
UW finished finished dead-last in the Mountain West with just six interceptions in 2022. The Cowboys ended the year with a turnover margin of minus-2.
Ekeler collected a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with one interception last fall. Going forward, Ekeler wants to see those numbers rise, not just for him, but for the entire defense.
“To get more guys comfortable playing, that’s our biggest goal right now,” Ekeler said. “We have a lot of good players, but we need more. It’s a long season, guys get hurt, so we need guys to step up. And they’re going to.
“... Myself, I had, what, three dropped picks last year? That comes into play. We just have to be better. We just have to be better, man.”
Ekeler hasn’t always been roaming the defensive backfield on the football field. He was named the Class 4A Northern Colorado offensive player of the year as a high school senior at running back.
That year, Ekeler ran for 1,435 yards on 146 attempts for an average of 9.8 yards per carry. He recorded seven 100-yard rushing games and scored 22 rushing touchdowns, according to UW’s website.
Ekeler’s explosive senior year garnered attention from Bohl and his staff in Laramie, but it wasn’t at the position he was playing.
“I finally started doing some things and Wyoming came to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to start talking to you, but we’re going to recruit you to play safety,’” Ekeler said. “I said, “All right man, I love a challenge. Let’s get it.’”
The transition of moving from running back to safety has been a roller-coaster for Ekeler. But going into his fourth season in Laramie, the junior is feeling more confident now than ever before.
“I had to learn how to tackle,” Ekeler said. “I’d never tackled before in my whole life since I was in like eighth grade. ... That was literally the hardest time in my life. It was just so hard for me to switch from offense to defense.
“My coaches had my back and kept telling me to keep it up and keep doing what I was doing and things would click one day. Finally, it clicked.”
Ekeler grew up looking up to his older brother, Austin, who’s been the Los Angeles Chargers’ starting running back for the past three seasons. Now, Wyett wants to make his brother as proud as Austin has made him.
“That man is my role model,” Ekeler said. “That is the person I look up to most in this world. Just seeing where he’s come from and seeing what he’s done with it.
“... When I need advice I’ll ask him about something, but honestly, we try to keep football out of it. When I go hang out with him, we’ll work out of course. But when I’m with my brother, I just try to be with my brother.”
The Cowboys have had seven of 15 spring practices over the past three weeks. UW will cap the spring session with its annual spring game at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.