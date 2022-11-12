University of Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons rushes into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown during the Cowboys' 14-13 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. DJ Johnson/For WyoSports
Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons went into this weekend with just two career pass attempts. After starter Andrew Peasley left the game with an injury, Clemons helped lead the Cowboys to a gritty win with a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and another on the ground.
Key Stat
The Cowboys had just 12 first downs in the game, including one in the first quarter. UW's offense struggled all night, especially in the air. Peasley and Clemons combined for just 94 passing yards on 15 attempts.
Scoring
First Quarter
CSU - Tory Horton 72 punt return. Drive - 1 play, 72 yards, 0:15 elapsed. Key play - Horton's punt return was the key play, as it was CSU's first time touching the football and led to an early 7-0 lead for the Rams. CSU 7, UW 0
Second Quarter
CSU - Michael Boyle 40 field goal. Drive - 14 plays, 35 yards, 7:32 elapsed. Key play - Jordan Bertagnole and Shae Suiaunoa combined to sack CSU quarterback Clay Millen on 3rd and 7 to force the Rams to settle for a field goal. CSU 10, UW 0
UW - Jayden Clemons 14 rush. Drive - 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:33 elapsed. Key play - Clemons connected with wide receiver Joshua Cobbs on an 18-yard pass to get the Cowboys into Rams' territory to set up the score. CSU 10, UW 7
Fourth Quarter
CSU - Michael Boyle 23 field goal. Drive - 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:23 elapsed. Key play - Millen hit wide receiver Peter Montini on a 20-yard catch to put the Rams in Cowboys territory early in the fourth quarter. CSU 13, UW 7
UW - Jayden Clemons 32 pass to Alex Brown. Drive - 2 plays, 33 yards, 0:35 elapsed. Key play - Tory Horton muffed a punt to set the Cowboys up at CSU's 33-yard line to start the drive. UW 14, CSU 13
