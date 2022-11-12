wte-2022112-spts-JaydenClemons.JPG

University of Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons rushes into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown during the Cowboys' 14-13 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. DJ Johnson/For WyoSports

Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons went into this weekend with just two career pass attempts. After starter Andrew Peasley left the game with an injury, Clemons helped lead the Cowboys to a gritty win with a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and another on the ground.

