Junior running back Titus Swen rushed for 102 yards and score the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Key stat
Air Force entered the game averaging 508.5 rushing yards per game and 7.7 yards per carry. It rushed for just 171 yards on an average of 4.3 per attempt.
SCORING
First Quarter
WYO – John Hoyland 20 field goal. Drive – 15 plays, 73 yards, 7:32 elapsed. Key play – Andrew Peasley connected with Alex Brown for a 5-yard completion on an out route in Air Force territory for one of two third-down conversions on the drive. WYO 3, AFA 0
Second Quarter
WYO – Peasley 14 pass to Treyton Welch. Drive – 3 plays, 42 yards, 1:25 elapsed. Key play – Titus Swen broke a 23-yard run on the second play of the drive to get the Cowboys in the red zone, setting up a play-action pass for the score. WYO 10, AFA 0
Third Quarter
AFA – Haaziq Daniels 9 pass to David Cormier. Drive – 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:15 elapsed. Key play – With Air Force facing a fourth-and-one from the UW 41-yard line, John Lee Eldridge took a pitch 35 yards to set up a first-and-goal. WYO 10, AFA 7
Fourth Quarter
AFA – Daniels 41 pass to Cade Harris. Drive – 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:55 elapsed. Key play – Daniels completed an 11-yard pass to Kyle Patterson on third down to keep the drive alive, and the Falcons scored on the next play. AFA 14, WYO 10
WYO – Swen 5 run. Drive – 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:52 elapsed. Key play – Parker Christensen gained 29 yards on a screen pass set up a first-and-goal at the Air Force 5-yard line. WYO 17, AFA 14