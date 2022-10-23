Most Valuable Poke
Running back Titus Swen ran 28 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Titus Swen ran 28 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
The Aggies totaled just 217 offensive yards in 62 plays compared to Wyoming's 529 yards in 76 plays.
First Quarter
UW - Titus Swen 30 run. Drive - 4 plays, 80 yards, 1:54 elapsed. Key play - Andrew Peasley found Colin O'Brien for a 46-yard on the first play of the drive to put the Cowboys in Utah State territory. WYO 7, USU 0
Second Quarter
UW - Titus Swen 5 run. Drive - 8 plays, 67 yards, 3:37 elapsed. Key play - Titus Swen ran for 11 yards on a crucial 3rd and 6 play to keep the drive alive. WYO 14, USU 0
USU - Bishop Davenport 5 run. Drive - 5 plays, 17 yards, 2:05 elapsed. Key play - Wyatt Wieland muffed a punt to set Utah State up at Wyoming's 17-yard line. WYO 14, USU 7
UW - John Hoyland 43 field goal. Drive - 4 plays, 50 yards, 19 seconds elapsed. Key play - Andrew Peasley hit Wyatt Wieland for a 39-yard pass to set the Cowboys up in field goal position with 7 seconds left in the half. WYO 17, USU 7
Third Quarter
USU - Calvin Tyler Jr. 31 run. Drive - 7 plays, 62 yards, 3:06 elapsed. Key play - Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for six yards on a 4th and 1 to keep the drive alive at midfield. WYO 17, USU 14
UW - John Hoyland 51 field goal. Drive - 10 plays, 52 yards, 3:56 elapsed. Key play - D.Q. James runs for nine yards on the first play of the drive to offset starting the drive at Wyoming's own 14-yard line. WYO 20, USU 14
Fourth Quarter
UW - Titus Swen 6 run. Drive - 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:39 elapsed. Key play - D.Q. James runs for 29 yards to set the Cowboys up in the red zone late in the game. Swen run for two-point conversion. WYO 28, USU 14
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.