The Cowboys recruited Holy Cross transfer wide receiver Ayir Asante for his big-play ability, and he showed why Saturday afternoon. Asante only hauled in two catches, but both receptions went for touchdowns, including a 64-yard score in the first quarter, and a 14-yard grab in the third quarter.
Key stat
Quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just 53% of his passes last week against Texas Tech, and he pushed that mark to 69% in the win this weekend. Peasley threw for a career-high three touchdowns against Portland State, and threw for 201 yards on just 11 completions.
Scoring
First Quarter
UW - Jamari Ferrell 1-yard run. Drive - 5 plays, 34 yards, 2:15 time elapsed. Key play - UW safety Wyett Ekeler grabbed the second interception of his career off of Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere, setting the Cowboys offense up at the Vikings' 34-yard line to start the drive. UW 7, PSU 0
UW - Andrew Peasley 64-yard pass to Ayir Asante. Drive - 3 plays, 67 yards, 1:28 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley found Asante on a third-and-seven for Asante's first touchdown in a Cowboys uniform. The touchdown strike was also Peasley's longest pass in his career. UW 14, PSU 0
Second Quarter
PSU - Dante Chachere 2-yard run. Drive - 18 plays, 75 yards, 9:01 time elapsed. Key play - Chachere found wide receiver Maclaine Griffin for an 11-yard gain on fourth-and-three to keep the Vikings drive alive in UW territory. UW 14, PSU 7
UW - Peasley 29-yard pass to Wyatt Wieland. Drive - 3 plays, 49 yards, 1:28 time elapsed. Key play - Running back Sam Scott ran right up the middle for a 15-yard gain to set up Peasley's touchdown pass the next play. UW 21, PSU 7
PSU - Gianni Smith 45-yard field goal. Drive - 5 plays, 17 yards, 0:33 time elapsed. Key play - Andrew Peasley rifled a pass to wide receiver Ryan Marquez, but Marquez slipped during the route, leading to an interception that set the Vikings up for three more points just before halftime. UW 21, PSU 10
Third Quarter
UW - John Hoyland 56-yard field goal. Drive - 11 plays, 41 yards, 5:54 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley hit wide receiver Jaylen Sargent for his first catch of the season on a 15-yard gain, converting a big third-and-13 early in the drive. UW 24, PSU 10
UW - Peasley 14-yard pass to Asante. Drive - 7 plays, 67 yards, 3:21 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley found a gap in Portland State's defense, running for 22 yards to the Vikings' 20-yard line to set the Cowboys up in the red zone. UW 31, PSU 10
Fourth Quarter
PSU - Chachere 10-yard pass to Maclaine Griffin. Drive - 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:18 time elapsed. Key play - Chachere scrambled for a gain of 11 yards on third-and-five, setting Portland State up just outside the redzone at UW's 23-yard line. UW 31, PSU 17
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.