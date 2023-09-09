Ayir Asante

The Cowboys recruited Holy Cross transfer wide receiver Ayir Asante for his big-play ability, and he showed why Saturday afternoon. Asante only hauled in two catches, but both receptions went for touchdowns, including a 64-yard score in the first quarter, and a 14-yard grab in the third quarter.  


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics.

