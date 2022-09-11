Shae Suiaunoa WEB.jpg

Shae Suiaunoa

 Courtesy/UW athletics

Most valuable Poke

Sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa posted eight tackles (five solo), a quarterback sack and returned an interception 18 yards to the Northern Colorado 3-yard line to set up the Cowboys’ final score.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus