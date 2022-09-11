Most valuable Poke
Sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa posted eight tackles (five solo), a quarterback sack and returned an interception 18 yards to the Northern Colorado 3-yard line to set up the Cowboys’ final score.
Key stat
The Cowboys forced three turnovers, nabbing two interceptions and recovering a fumble. They got 10 points off those takeaways.
Scoring summary
First quarter
WYO: John Hoyland 23 field goal. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 6:24 elapsed. Key play: Northern Colorado defensive back Nick Ciccio was ejected for targeting for a hit on UW wide receiver Wyatt Wieland, giving the Cowboys first down at the UNC 37. WYO 3, UNC 0
Second quarter
WYO: Hoyland 41 field goal. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 27 yards, 4:29. Key play: Titus Swen rushed for three yards on fourth-and-one near midfield to keep the drive alive. WYO 6, UNC 0
WYO: Hoyland 39 field goal. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 25 yards, 3:05. Key play: UW was called for an illegal block in the back, turning a second-and-three from the UNC 15-yard line into a first-and-16 from the 28. WYO 9, UNC 0
Third quarter
UNC: Hunter Green 32 field goal. Scoring drive: 12 plays, 45 yards, 4:49. Key play: The Cowboys appeared to force a three-and-out, but UNC called a successful fake punt to move the chains near midfield. WYO 9, UNC 3
WYO: Titus Swen 6 run. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:09. Key play: Wieland hauled in a 26-yard catch up the sideline for UW’s longest gain of the day up to that point. WYO 16, UNC 3
Fourth quarter
UNC: Jacob Sirmon 6 pass from Trevis Graham. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 9 yards, 2:00. Key play: Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line, the Bears dialed up a successful wide receiver reverse pass for a touchdown. WYO 16, UNC 10
WYO: Hoyland 35 field goal. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 32 yards, 4:09. Key play: After starting the drive with four consecutive running plays, Joshua Cobbs hauled in a one-handed grab near the sideline for a 17-yard gain to set up first-and-goal. WYO 19, UNC 10
WYO: Swen 22 run. Scoring drive: 1 play, 22 yards, 0:00. Key play: Swen broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, marking his second-longest gain of the season. WYO 26, UNC 10
WYO: Swen 1 run. Scoring drive: 2 plays, 3 yards, 0:02. Key play: Shae Suiaunoa returned an interception 18 yards to set the Cowboys up with a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. WYO 33, UNC 10
Team statistics
UNC UW
First Downs ............................................ 9................................. 18
Rushes-Yards ........................................ 24-15........................ 47-149
Completions-Attempts-Int. ................ 16-36-2.................... 19-30-0
Passing Yards ......................................... 132............................ 144
Total Yards ............................................. 147............................ 293
Punt Returns-Yards ............................. 2-20........................... 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards ......................... 6-87........................... 1-20
Interceptions-Yards Returned .......... 0-0............................. 2-18
Sacks-Yards Lost ................................... 5-39........................... 2-14
Punts-Average ....................................... 6-40.8....................... 4-48.5
Fumbles-Lost ......................................... 3-1............................. 2-0
Penalties-Yards ..................................... 7-49........................... 7-57
Time of Possession ............................. 23:39........................ 36.21
Individual statistics
NORTHERN COLORADO
Rushing CAR YDS TD LG AVG
Dotson 12 32 0 9 2.7
Gallup 1 9 0 9 9.0
Robertson 2 6 0 5 3.0
McCaffrey 2 –7 0 3 –3.5
Sirmon 7 –25 0 3 –3.6
Passing C-ATT-INT YDS TD LG SACK
Sirmon 12-27-1 91 0 29 4
McCaffrey 3-8-1 35 0 17 1
Graham 1-1-0 6 1 6 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Dotson 5 31 0 17
Pell 3 21 0 11
Arrington 2 32 0 29
Woods 2 25 0 16
Ford 2 9 0 8
Graham 1 8 0 8
Sirmon 1 6 1 6
WYOMING
Rushing CAR YDS TD LG AVG
Swen 15 76 3 22 5.1
McNeely 14 48 0 8 3.4
Braasch 9 38 0 11 4.2
James 3 12 0 7 4.0
Team 2 –1 0 0 –0.5
Peasley 3 –12 0 2 –4.0
Stewart 1 –12 0 0 –12.0
Passing C-ATT-INT YDS TD LG SACK
Peasley 19-30-0 144 0 26 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Wieland 5 53 0 26
Cobbs 5 43 0 17
Christensen 5 31 0 12
James 2 8 0 4
Swen 1 4 0 4
Brown 1 4 0 4
Defensive statistics
NORTHERN COLORADO
Player (unassisted tackles-assisted tackles-total): Anderson-Taylor 7-5-12, Knapke 3-4-7, Murray 7-0-7, Norris 4-2-6, King 4-1-5, Rantissi 2-3-5, Potts 2-2-4, Talkington 0-4-4, Johnson 3-0-3, Hudson 3-0-3, Polson 1-2-3, Garrison 2-1-3, Capasso 1-1-2, Brown 2-0-2, Lewis 1-0-1, Woods 1-0-1, Ciccio 0-1-1, Emery 0-1-1, Tuitele 0-1-1, Koustanian 1-0-1, Lyon 1-0-1. Tackles for loss: Knapke 1.5-4, Norris 1-1, Hudson 1-9, Polson 0.5-2, Capasso 1-5, Lewis 1-12. Forced fumbles: Anderson-Taylor 1, Capasso 1. Pass breakups: Murray 1, Potts 1, Johnson 1, Snow-Marshall 1.
WYOMING
Player (unassisted tackles-assisted tackles-total): Gibbs 8-1-9, Suiaunoa 5-3-8, Ekeler 5-0-5, Williams 3-0-3, White 3-0-3, Omotosho 3-0-3, Harris 2-1-3, Sell 2-0-2, Meyer 2-0-2, Glinton 1-0-1, Stone 1-0-1, Hawkins 1-0-1, Merritt 0-1-1, Anderson 0-1-1, Driskill 1-0-1, Pelissier 1-0-1, Siders 0-1-1, Godbout 1-0-1, Bertagnole 1-0-1. Tackles for loss: Gibbs 2-13, Suiaunoa 1-10, Omotosho 3-29. Sacks: Gibbs 1-0, Suiaunoa 1-10, Omotosho 3-29. Forced fumbles: Williams 1, Omotosho 1. Fumble recoveries: Ekeler 1-0. Pass breakups: Ekeler 1, Stone 1. Interceptions: Suiaunoa 1-18, Stone 1-0.