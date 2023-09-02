Most Valuable Poke

Quarterback Andrew Peasley earned this honor not because of his statistics, but for his grit of playing through multiple injuries to lead UW to the double-overtime win. Peasley threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win, and added one on the ground in the first overtime period. 


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

