Quarterback Andrew Peasley earned this honor not because of his statistics, but for his grit of playing through multiple injuries to lead UW to the double-overtime win. Peasley threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win, and added one on the ground in the first overtime period.
Key stat
The Cowboys dominated Texas Tech in the time of possession department, winning the battle by nearly 10 minutes. Keeping the Red Raiders' high-powered offense off the field for long periods of time prevented Texas Tech from getting into a rhythm in the second and third quarters, a 30-minute span that resulted in zero points for the Red Raiders.
Scoring
First Quarter
TT - Tyler Shough 33-yard pass to Myles Price. Drive - 6 plays, 72 yards, 1:49 time elapsed. Key play - Shough connected with Price right up the seam to wrap up Texas Tech's first offensive drive of the season with an explosive 33-yard touchdown. TT 7, UW 0
TT - Shough 19-yard pass to Jayden York. Drive - 2 plays, 26 yards, 0:42 time elapsed. Key play - UW running back Jamari Ferrell lost a fumble at the Cowboys' 26-yard line, and Texas Tech capitalized with a touchdown two plays later. TT 14, UW 0
TT - Gino Garcia 54-yard field goal. Drive - 4 plays, -4 yards, 1:10 time elapsed. Key play - UW running back D.Q. James lost a fumble, a turnover that set Texas Tech up in scoring position and eventually led to another three points. TT 17, UW 0
Second Quarter
UW - John Hoyland 56-yard field goal. Drive - 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:07 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley scrambled for nine yards to move the sticks and extend the drive, leading to UW's first points of the season. TT 17, UW 3
UW - Peasley 4-yard pass to Caleb Driskill. Drive - 5 plays, 56 yards, 2:30 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley took a big hit to the head while sliding, a play that drew a penalty for a late hit to give UW a fresh set of downs in the red zone. TT 17, UW 10
Third Quarter
UW - Sam Scott 16-yard run. Drive - 13 plays, 76 yards, 7:31 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley hit wide receiver Wyatt Wieland on a 25-yard catch in the middle of the drive, moving the Cowboys into Texas Tech territory on their first drive of the second half. UW 17, TT 17
Fourth Quarter
UW - Hoyland 31-yard field goal. Drive - 14 plays, 65 yards, 6:14 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley broke out a 17-yard scramble midway through the drive, a play that ended with a 15-yard penalty for a late hit out of bounds. UW 20, TT 17
TT - Garcia 27-yard field goal. Drive - 13 plays, 69 yards, 2:58 time elapsed. Key play - Shough hit wide receiver Jordan Brown for a 27-yard pass to set the Red Raiders up in UW territory, a play that eventually led to a game-tying field goal. UW 20, TT 20
First overtime
UW - Peasley 5-yard run. Drive - 5 plays, 25 yards. Key play - Peasley was able to set up UW's first overtime touchdown with a 10-yard run to bring the Cowboys to Texas Tech's 12-yard line. UW 27, TT 20
TT - Tahj Brooks 6-yard run. Drive - 5 plays, 25 yards. Key play - Shough used his legs to pick up a pair of 7-yard runs, the second bringing Texas Tech's offense to UW's 7-yard line. UW 27, TT 27
Second overtime
TT - Shough 15-yard pass to Jerand Bradley. Drive - 5 plays, 25 yards. Key play - Shough found Brooks on a critical third-and-10 for a 10-yard gain, setting Texas Tech up at UW's 15-yard line. A failed two-point conversion ended up being the difference. TT 33, UW 27
UW - Peasley 11-yard pass to John Michael Gyllenborg. Drive - 6 plays, 25 yards. Key play - Peasley's touchdown pass tied the game 33-33, but Scott was able to make the game-winning play with a 3-yard rush on the two-point conversion to seal the win for UW. UW 35, TT 33
