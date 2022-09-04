Most valuable Poke
Third-year starting kicker John Hoyland made four field goals during the victory, including a career-long 55-yarder during the fourth quarter than helped the Cowboys cut Tulsa’s lead to 34-27. He missed the potential game-winner late, but rebounded with two makes during overtime.
Key stat
After posting a 25% completion rate and 30 passing yards during a season-opening loss, Andrew Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Game summary
1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT1 OT2 Total
Tulsa 3 17 7 7 3 0 37
Wyoming 10 7 7 10 3 3 40
Scoring summary
First quarter
UW: Easton Gibbs fumble recovery (John Hoyland kick), 14:23. Key play: On the second play from scrimmage, Jordan Bertagnole forced a fumble on a sack and Gibbs recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. UW 7, TU 0
TU: Zack Long 32 field goal, 9:02. Scoring drive: 13 plays, 62 yards, 5:21. Key play: Immediately following a holding penalty that set up a second-and-14, Davis Brin completed a 17-yard pass to Keylon Stokes to move Tulsa into field goal range. UW 7, TU 3
UW: Hoyland 25 field goal, 0:54. Scoring drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 8:08. Key play: Will Pelissier took a jet sweep 18 yards to the Tulsa 27-yard line after back-to-back false starts pushed UW back to a second-and-14. UW 10, TU 3
Second quarter
TU: Steven Anderson 1 run (Long kick), 8:27. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 4:47. Key play: JuanCarlos Santana hauled in a 16-yard catch in tight coverage on third-and-eight from the 17-yard line to set up the touchdown. UW 10, TU 10
TU: Long 27 field goal, 2:48. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 86 yards, 3:56. Key play: Isaiah Epps caught a pass on a hitch route, beat the defender to the edge and broke away for a 54-yard gain to set up first-and-goal. TU 13, UW 10
UW: Pelissier 48 pass from Andrew Peasley (Hoyland kick), 0:57. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:51. Key play: Peasley hit Pelissier in stride up the seam for a 48-yard touchdown pass, the first score of Pelissier’s career and Peasley’s first as a Cowboy. UW 17, TU 13
TU: Malachi Jones 5 pass from Brin (Long kick), 0:08. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 0:49. Key play: With Tulsa facing a second-and-10 from the Cowboys’ 42-yard line, UW cornerback Deron Harrell was called for a 15-yard pass interference penalty. TU 20, UW 17
Third quarter
UW: Ryan Marquez blocked punt returned for touchdown (Hoyland kick), 12:12. Scoring drive: 0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00. Key play: Marquez blocked a punt, recovered it and ran into the end zone untouched to give the lead back to the Cowboys. UW 24, TU 20
TU: Santana 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 8:12. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:00. Key play: Santana hauled in a 41-yard catch on third down, the third third-down conversion of the drive, to put Tulsa back on top. TU 27, UW 24
Fourth quarter
TU: Keylon Stokes 19 pass from Brin (Long kick), 14:54. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 3:17. Key play: With Tulsa facing a third-and-three near midfield, Brin scrambled nine yards to convert on third down for the second time during the drive. TU 34, UW 24
UW: Hoyland 55 field goal, 10:53. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 37 yards, 4:0. Key play: Peasley helped the Cowboys avoid a fourth consecutive three-and-out by squeezing a 14-yard completion between a pair of Tulsa defenders to Wyatt Wieland on third-and-nine from the UW 26-yard line. TU 34, UW 27
UW: Cobbs 51 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 6:19. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:14 elapsed. Key play: Peasley found Cobbs behind the Tulsa defense for a long catch-and-run that tied the score. UW 34, TU 34
Overtime
TU: Long 25 field goal. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 18 yards. Key play: Tulsa gained 19 yards on its first two plays, but had to settle for a field goal. TU 37, UW 34
UW: Hoyland 25 field goal. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 19 yards. Key play: The Cowboys gained positive yards on all six plays, but were stopped at the Golden Hurricane’s six. UW 37, TU 37
UW: Hoyland 30 field goal. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 12 yards. Key play: UW got the ball to Tulsa’s 13, but a pair of incompletions and a run for no-gain forced the Cowboys to trot Hoyland onto the field for another field goal. UW 40, TU 37
Team statistics
TU UW
First Downs ............................................ 25............................... 17
Rushes-Yards ........................................ 32-61........................ 37-143
Completions-Attempts-Int. ................ 30-52-0.................... 20-30-0
Passing Yards ......................................... 460............................ 256
Total Yards ............................................. 521............................ 399
Punt Returns-Yards ............................. 1-14........................... 1-18
Kickoff Returns-Yards ......................... 1-21........................... 1-30
Interceptions-Yards Returned .......... 0-0............................. 0-0
Sacks-Yards Lost ................................... 4-35........................... 0-0
Punts-Average ....................................... 4-38.3....................... 5-47.8
Fumbles-Lost ......................................... 2-2............................. 1-1
Penalties-Yards ..................................... 7-65........................... 6-56
Time of Possession ............................. 30:45........................ 29:15
Individual statistics
TULSA
Rushing CAR YDS TD LG AVG
Anderson 10 40 1 8 4.0
Ford 7 26 0 8 3.7
Gary 3 6 0 4 2.0
Jackson 2 4 0 2 2.0
Team 1 –3 0 0 –3.0
Brin 9 –12 0 9 –1.3
Passing C-ATT-INT YDS TD LG SACK
Brin 30-52-0 460 3 54 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Stokes 11 136 1 33
Santana 7 102 1 41
Jones 6 103 1 33
Epps 4 79 0 54
Tryon 1 7 0 7
Ford 1 0 0 0
WYOMING
Rushing CAR YDS TD LG AVG
Peasley 10 45 0 10 4.5
Swen 11 40 0 12 3.6
McNeely 6 26 0 8 4.3
Pelissier 2 19 0 18 9.5
James 2 9 0 5 4.5
Braasch 4 8 0 3 2.0
Team 2 –4 0 0 –2.0
Passing C-ATT-INT YDS TD LG SACK
Peasley 20-30-0 256 2 51 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Cobbs 5 77 1 51
Christensen 4 45 0 17
Pelissier 3 67 1 48
James 2 34 0 23
Wieland 2 20 0 14
Braasch 2 10 0 6
Swen 1 2 0 2
Welch 1 1 0 1
Defensive statistics
TULSA
Player (unassisted tackles-assisted tackles-total): Wright 9-4-13, Powers 4-4-8, Ray 6-1-7, Carlisle 5-2-7, Terry 3-3-6, Davis 4-1-5, Anderson 2-1-3, Sawyer 1-1-2, Simon 1-1-2, Team 1-0-1, Johnson 1-0-1, Jackson 1-0-1, Rogers 0-1-1, Wallace 0-1-1, Oliver 1-0-1, Kulkin 0-1-1, Goodlow 0-1-1, Laake 1-0-1. Tackles for loss: Ray 1-2, Sawyer 1-1, Wallace 0.5-1, Goodow 0.5-1. Forced fumbles: Powers 1. Fumble recoveries: Terry 1-0. Pass breakups: Wright 1, Carlisle 1, Dvais 1.
WYOMING
Player (unassisted tackles-assisted tackles-total): Gibbs 3-5-8, Suiaunoa 5-2-7, Glinton 3-3-6, Ekeler 3-3-6, Stone 4-1-5, Williams 4-1-5, Bertagnole 3-2-5, Harris 3-1-4, Godbout 2-2-4, Harrell 3-0-3, White 3-0-3, Meyer 3-0-3, Hawkins 0-2-2, DeMarzo 0-2-2, Wieland 1-0-1, Driskill 1-0-1, Sunn 0-1-1, Siders 1-0-1, Robinson 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Suiaunoa 1-4, Bertagnole 1-28, Harris 1-2, Siders 1-1. Sacks: Suiaunoa 1-4, Bertagnole 1-28, Harris 1-2, Siders 1-1. Forced fumbles: Stone 1, Bertagnole 1. Fumble recoveries: Gibbs 1-0, Glinton 1-0. Pass breakups: Glinton 3, Stone 1, Williams 1, Harris 1, White 1, Hawkins 1.