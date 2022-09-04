John Hoyland

John Hoyland

 Courtesy/UW athletics

Most valuable Poke

Third-year starting kicker John Hoyland made four field goals during the victory, including a career-long 55-yarder during the fourth quarter than helped the Cowboys cut Tulsa’s lead to 34-27. He missed the potential game-winner late, but rebounded with two makes during overtime.

