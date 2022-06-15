The University of Wyoming took a step in improving its name, image, and likeness opportunities this week, announcing a partnership Opendorse on Tuesday that made UW one of the nation’s first 75 schools with a school-specific NIL marketplace.
Based out of Lincoln, Nebraska, Opendorse is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. More than 75,000 athletes use the company to understand, build and monetize their NIL, with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors and partners, including Team USA, PGA Tour, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA and over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Opendorse and are hopeful that this partnership will enhance our student-athletes’ opportunities to secure individual financial deals through the new name, image and likeness rules and regulations,” Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman said.
“After careful review of several potential partners, we chose Opendorse due to their leadership in the field and due to their creative approach to helping student-athletes market themselves in the current NIL space.”
The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for UW student-athletes. Per a release from the school, “fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, book, pitch and pay any Wyoming student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes’ needs. ”
“Wyoming has an exciting opportunity to generate tremendous value for its student-athletes as we enter the second year of NIL,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “I’m proud to help Wyoming student-athletes, staff and fan base connect and support one another with the very best technology and education in the game.”
Opendorse aims to maximize NIL value for student-athletes, while providing security and simplicity for all parties involved. The partnership with Opendorse will also provide student-athletes and staff with compliance, content and educational tools.