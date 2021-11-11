Ron Counts, who covers Boise State for the Idaho Statesman, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect against the Broncos tonight.
Boise State and Wyoming were picked to finish in the top-two in the Mountain Division before the season, and both have fallen below their lofty expectations.
What’s the biggest thing that’s stood out to you about the Broncos’ up-and-down year?
This season has really been about growing pains and injuries. First on the growing pains, it’s a brand-new coaching staff. They hired a former Boise State linebacker, Andy Avalos, as the head coach in January. (He brought in) offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was at UC Davis and really had a high-powered, pass-heavy offense. He brought that offense here, and it’s a complete separation from what Boise State has run in the past. It’s very RPO heavy, and starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier said he’d never run an offense like that in his entire career. He’d been a spread and pro-style guy, so it’s been a lot to get used to.
Then on the injury front, Boise State has had four different starting combinations on the offensive line. They’re on their third different center this season, and they haven’t had their star running back George Holani fully healthy until last week, and we saw what he can do against Fresno State.
It seems like as far back as I can remember, Boise State always goes for the offensive-minded head coach. Obviously that’s changed with Andy Avalos.
What have you noticed change with him coming in?
I think it’s that he’s empowered the players. He has this leadership council that really helps him make a lot of decisions. One of the first things his staff did when they got here was sit down with each individual player and ask them what needed to change, or what they needed to do. I think that really spoke volumes about him being a player’s coach, and his players want to play hard for him.
The Broncos had a really impressive – and somewhat surprising – 40-14 win over Fresno State. Looking back to last week, what impressed you the most against the Bulldogs?
There are two things. One, they played a clean game. Boise State didn’t turn the ball over, and I think they were only called for three or four penalties, whereas Fresno State was hit with 11 penalties in that game. Then, offensively, the run game finally came to life.
George Holani is a star back. He’s potentially one of the top two or three backs in this league when he’s healthy, but hadn’t been healthy all season ... This was the first game he was fully healthy. He carried the ball 21 times and had 100-plus yards, and it was his first 100-yard rushing performance since the 2020 season opener. That just shows you he’s a huge part of this offense. He’s very twitchy, very explosive, and when he touches the ball, good things happen more often than not.
Looking at the stats, it seems like the Broncos are the epitome of a bend-but-don’t-break defense. They rank near the bottom of the league with almost 400 yards per game, but are No. 3 in the conference in scoring defense.
What makes them so dangerous?
It’s just that. Their mentality changes when their back is against the wall. They stopped Colorado State four times in the red zone, holding them to field goals, and three of those times CSU was inside Boise State’s 5-yard line. This defense has a three-or-nothing mentality in the red zone. They’re experienced. Their linebackers are fourth- and fifth-year seniors. They have experienced starters in the back end and a freak athlete in J.L. Skinner, who is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound safety. Their defensive line has taken some hits in terms of injuries and defections, but they’re playing out of their mind. The defensive line was probably the star defensively against Fresno State.
What’s your prediction?
It’s going to be a close game. The last two years these games have gone down to the wire. Two years ago in Boise it went to overtime, and last year in Laramie it was 17-9 in a blizzard. I don’t see this being a blowout by any means. I think it’s going to come down to who can run the ball and hit that one or two big plays in the passing game. Both teams want to be physical in the running game, and both have quarterbacks that can deliver the ball down the field. The question is who is going to win that battle ... My prediction is probably Boise State 35-31, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it goes the other way.