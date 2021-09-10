Quarterback
The quarterback position provides one of the most glaring differences between Wyoming and the Huskies. NIU signal-caller Rocky Lombardi was efficient in his first game since transferring from Michigan State, completing 11 of 17 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 23 yards on the ground in last week's 22-21 win over Georgia Tech. It was also clear – outside of the game-winning touchdown drive – the Huskies' offense goes through running back Waylee Harrison. The Cowboys, meanwhile, showed that they very much lean on junior quarterback Sean Chambers to establish the offense in last week’s 19-16 win over Montana State. Following an early interception, Chambers completed more than 60% of his passes the rest of the way while compiling 247 total yards. He also led a game-winning touchdown drive of his own in the final moments.
Advantage: Wyoming
Running back
The Cowboys struggled to present much of a threat in the running game last week, averaging 3.6 yards per carry at the running back position. However, there was improvement in the second half. Xazavian Valladay rushed for 54 of his 77 yards in the final two quarters, providing several explosive moments that reminded everyone in attendance why he’s ranked among the nation’s top 20 rushers each of the past two years. NIU has plenty of firepower at the running back position, as well, though, with Waylee erupting for 144 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in last week's win.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
One of the more positive developments for the Huskies in their season opener, outside of their success in the running game, was the connection established between Lombardi and standout receiver Tyrice Richie. Richie – who was an All-MAC selection after hauling in 53 catches for 597 yards in six games last year – picked up right where he left off in 2020, recording three catches for 70 yards and sealing the win with his reception on a last-minute two-point attempt. Wyoming showcased its ability to hurt opponents in the passing game, as well, last week, with junior tight end Treyton Welch providing the game-winning touchdown catch in the final minute, and eight different receivers recording receptions.
Advantage: Northern Illinois
Offensive line
Without last week’s results, the Cowboys would appear to have an obvious advantage on the offensive line. They have eight players at the position with starting experience – including Keegan Cryder, who has been on multiple national award watch lists throughout his UW career – and paved the way for the Mountain West’s leading rusher each of the past two seasons. However, the Wyoming ground game struggled to get going last week, with running backs accounting for just 98 yards on 27 carries. NIU is a different story. After ranking seventh in the MAC in rushing last year, with an average of 3.9 yards per carry, the Huskies dominated in the running game in their season opener – evidenced by Waylee’s offensive explosion.
Advantage: Northern Illinois
Defensive line
Wyoming’s defensive line did a solid job of containing a dual-threat quarterback and stopping the run through three quarters last week, and the Pokes undoubtedly have the edge in depth for Saturday’s game at NIU. However, a series of big plays allowed in the fourth quarter spotlighted a need for more pressure at times – the UW defensive line didn’t record a sack until Garrett Crall and Victor Jones teamed up for one on the last drive of the game. The Huskies don’t match the Pokes’ experience up front, but they were more productive in rushing the quarterback last week, with Pierce Oppong, Devonte O'Malley and Raishein Thomas recording sacks on the defensive line against Georgia Tech.
Advantage: Push
Linebackers
Linebacker is another area of strength for NIU, led by sixth-year senior and MAC defensive player of the week Lance Deveaux Jr. Deveaux, who racked up 13 tackles and a tackle for loss against Georgia Tech, will certainly be a concern for a UW rushing attack that failed to meet its own expectations last week. However, with one of the top linebackers in the country in Chad Muma, the Pokes will rarely find themselves at a disadvantage at the position. Muma was named the Mountain West defensive player of the week Monday after recording 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal, two tackles for loss and a sack against MSU.
Advantage: Wyoming
Secondary
If there was a primary weakness found in the NIU defense last week, it stems from the secondary. Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates completed 12 of 18 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, with the most glaring letdown of the day coming on a 53-yard strike to Malachi Carter – who finished the day with 92 yards, despite his team’s run-heavy approach. The Cowboys weren’t without their own faults in the defensive backfield, allowing 92 fourth-quarter passing yards in an otherwise sound effort. But, safety Braden Smith did force a fumble for Wyoming’s only turnover of the game, and the return of starting cornerback Azizi Hearn – who was ejected for targeting less than six minutes into the season opener – should provide a boost in the secondary.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
There’s a case to be made that special teams was Wyoming’s greatest strength last week. John Hoyland was perfect on field goal and extra-point attempts, with all seven of his points proving pivotal in a three-point game. Meanwhile, Ralph Fawaz turned in an eye-opening college debut, averaging 45.4 yards per punt and landing four of his five kicks inside the 20 – including one that stopped at the MSU 1-yard line. Northern Illinois didn’t get a chance to showcase its abilities in the return game, with Georgia Tech not allowing any kicks or punts to be returned, but John Richardson did convert both of the extra points that he attempted.