LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams ran on their home course in Laramie for the 2022 edition of the Mountain West Championships.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls outperformed expectations at UW’s Jacoby Golf Course. Heading into the race, both teams were picked to finish in fifth place, but were led to fourth-place finishes by Katelyn Mitchem and Jacob White.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus