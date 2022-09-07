WyoSports
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming defense took it personally when Illinois ran wild for 260 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 6.3 yards per carry in the season opener.
It showed last Saturday.
The Cowboys bounced back with a double-overtime win over Tulsa, with their ability to stop the run playing a key part in their success. The Golden Hurricane rushed for just 61 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries, while failing to gain double-digit yardage on a single running play.
“That was just kind of an emphasis,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said following the win. “We got embarrassed a little (at Illinois), and we wanted to make a statement that that wasn’t going to be a common theme for the whole year. We just came out wanting to be more physical, and I think that’s what it came down to.”
The Pokes’ Week Zero struggles can be partly attributed to the talent of Illinois running back Chase Brown, who torched Indiana for 205 yards from scrimmage last Friday, and currently ranks second in the nation with 175 rushing yards per game. However, UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel did recognize some notable differences from the defense during its second test of the season – particularly in terms of gap fits, tackling and physicality.
Outside of New Mexico, which dominated a Maine team that was picked to finish eighth in its FCS conference, Wyoming’s 84.3 Pro Football Focus run defense grade against Tulsa is the best by a Mountain West team this season.
“We didn’t have a misfit in Game 2,” Sawvel said. “That was a big part of it, and we devoted people to the run. The first thing with Tulsa when they play in their 11-personnel stuff or have a tight end on the field, they were really a run-first team. Now, they throw RPOs and do stuff like that, but we felt going into the game we had to take away that element of it.
“We knew they had good skill on the perimeter and could complete a few passes, but we had to take away the run element. We didn’t misfit things, we played physical up front and we tackled well, and there were stretches of the Illinois game where we did the same things up front. There was a lot of that game where we didn’t feel like we were getting moved off the line of scrimmage at all.”
Despite this success in the run, UW coach Craig Bohl still sees plenty of room for improvement when it comes to pass defense.
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin completed 30 of 52 passes for 460 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, with three receivers recording a touchdown and surpassing the century mark, while another hauled in four catches for 79 yards. The Golden Hurricane had eight completions of more than 20 yards.
“We stopped the run well, but on the back end, we allowed way too many yards in the passing game,” Bohl said. “We need to tighten our coverage down. Along with that, we need to improve our pass rush, so there’s a combination of some things there.”
While there were some coverage breakdowns in the secondary, Sawvel notes that some of the Golden Hurricane’s large gains were a result of missed tackles and their ability to win 50/50 balls. Tulsa went 5 for 11 in contested catch opportunities, with 158 of its 460 passing yards coming after the catch.
“Credit them for throwing it in there,” Sawvel said. “You get to some weeks, and there are half a dozen of those balls that are overthrows or underthrows, and we aren’t even having this talk. There was a series in the third quarter where we were spatial awareness on a zone drop on third-and-12, and the ball was slightly in the middle of the field, and we don’t get to the right location and give them a first down.
“We had a third-and-three where we did the wrong thing on the blitz, and didn’t get an over-under on the tackle like where we should, and we would’ve had a sack. That keeps the drive alive off a scramble, then they throw a fade into cover two, and the safety is right there to make a play on it, and we don’t make a play on it. There are just a lot of things that we have to get corrected – our zone coverage awareness and where things are at, finishing some plays and some man alignments.”
Part of the miscues in the secondary could be a result of new players at the cornerback position getting acquainted with new roles in the defense.
Sophomore Cam Stone is in his third year with the program, but 2022 is his first time getting a significant amount of snaps on the defensive side of the ball. Power Five transfers Deron Harrell and Jakorey Hawkins, meanwhile, are entering just their third game with the Cowboys.
Cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd is optimistic about the potential of the group, with their performance down the stretch last Saturday being a source of positivity. After throwing for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, Brin was held to 5 of 11 passing the rest of the way, with Tulsa failing to convert on five third-down throws.
“It’s definitely been a challenge,” Boyd said. “Even though (Stone) was here, and (Harrell) has experience at Wisconsin and (Hawkins) at Ole Miss, those guys are new to our system. Being every-down guys, that’s a different kind of responsibility in terms of your preparation, and how you go out there and perform.
“I’m excited to see our progress, and I definitely believe we have made a lot from the beginning of the season. To game one, and even throughout the game on Saturday, from where we played in the first quarter to where we were in the fourth quarter and overtime.”
Josh Criswell{span} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.{/span}