LARAMIE – The start of the season is almost here for the University of Wyoming’s fall sports teams.
UW held its fall sports media day Friday at War Memorial Stadium’s Wildcatter Club, with players and coaches from the cross-country, soccer and volleyball teams providing insight on what to expect in 2022. Here is a look at each program with the fall quickly approaching.
Excitement surrounds cross-country
With an accomplished group returning and the Mountain West championships coming to Laramie for the first time in more than a decade, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding Wyoming cross-country this season.
One of the things UW coach Scott Dahlberg is looking forward to most is building off the historic success of last season. The Cowboys and Cowgirls both finished sixth at last year’s MW championships, with a bevy of student-athletes making their mark on the school record books.
“We have top-10 lists that we have on the outside of our office for every event in track,” Dahlberg said. “From the distance events for men and women, indoor and outdoor, we had 25 performances that ended up on the top-10 list. To put some perspective on that, you look at the next year that had the most entries, and it was 10. Looking at the last four years, the average was two for the distance events.
“To have 25 in one year, we were really excited about. We knew it was coming, so I think that just generated a lot of excitement, and it was a good catalyst for what we were going to be doing in the summer. The athletes have carried that (over), and they’ve been training their tails off.”
Katelyn Mitchem, a fifth-year senior from Broomfield, Colorado, is confident that experience on the roster will translate to more success on a team-wide level.
“Especially with cross-country and building up mileage, I feel a lot more confident in my training and everything,” Mitchem said. “Every year, I’ve been able to build on mileage and summer training, and that’s just something that takes a lot of time to develop. I’m really glad I got a fifth year, because I’m not ready to be done.”
This year, UW hopes to benefit from a home-field advantage when the conference championships roll around.
The last time the event came to Laramie was 2010, with Dahlberg noting that, if the MW stays with its current rotation, it won’t return until 2034. The coach added that, with it taking place in late October, conditions could range anywhere from perfect weather to snowfall.
Familiarity with such conditions, as well as the school’s elevation, could provide UW with an edge.
“It’s really exciting,” Dahlberg said. “There are a lot of sea level schools that aren’t excited about it. We just know that we have a support system. The athletic department, the campus, the community, it’s something special. Not every school has what we have in that capacity, and our athletes are excited to be able to do it on our home turf.
“There are a lot of cool things besides the altitude equation that goes into why we want to host it. It’s really special, and I hope we get to do it again in the future.”
European trip bonds volleyball team
With a total of eight high school signees and transfers on the roster, the UW volleyball team has as many newcomers as it does returning players.
Fortunately for the Cowgirls, chemistry doesn’t seem to be an issue. A 10-day trip in June to Croatia and Greece is largely to thank for this.
“We gained a ton of experience and a ton of team bonding,” associate head coach Kaylee Prigge said. “Our newbies got to come with us on that trip, so that was just exponential in our growth as a team. We feel like we’re way ahead of where we would be otherwise on day four of preseason.”
The departure of five-time All-MW honoree Jackie McBride will undoubtedly hurt, but the Cowgirls feel confident with where they stand heading into the upcoming season. There’s also a sense of unfinished business.
Typically one of the most consistent teams in the MW, an 8-10 showing in league play marked the program’s first time posting a conference record below .500 since 2010. senior outside hitter Hailey Zuroske and junior outside hitter Naya Shimé both note that the struggles of last season have given the Cowgirls a chip on their shoulder heading into 2022.
“We have something to prove to ourselves and everyone in our conference,” Shimé said. “Everyone has a little bit of fire in them right now, because we want to prove something. We don’t have anything to lose, so I think it’s going to be really fun.”
Added Zuroske: “I was actually watching film a few days ago, and it just gets me so fired up. I feel like we have so much to prove after last year, because nobody is happy with where we were. As a whole, we’re all so excited to have that new opportunity and give it all we got.”
Cowgirls soccer eyes Year 2 under Corbin
The UW soccer program found itself in an unusual position at the start of its 2021 campaign, with Colleen Corbin being hired as head coach barely a month before the start of the season. There were some positive moments, including a 6-1 rout of Nevada and a 3-1 win over Border War rival Colorado State to close out the year, but there were also some growing pains amid an 8-10-1 season.
Part of the challenge was learning a new system – senior midfielder Hannah Hagen said “there was a lot of kick and run” under their former coach, while Corbin’s scheme has more structure and is “very fundamental-based.” Fifth-year midfielder Jamie Tatum believes that the new approach meshes well with the Cowgirls’ roster, and is excited to see what 2022 holds after growing more accustomed to how their coach wants them to play.
“The biggest thing I first noticed when I got here as a freshman was that there were a lot of talented girls, but I don’t think they were really utilized in the right way,” Tatum said. “The style of soccer wasn’t suited to what we had here, so with (Corbin) coming in, it’s actually a style of soccer I was used to playing from club.
“It’s really nice and I think it fits the players a lot better. Where we were at last year to where we’re at now is so exciting, and everybody is super confident to prove everybody wrong. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally here.”
Corbin feels a full year of her and her coaching staff working with their team has also helped improve team chemistry. Around this time last year, she was still figuring out what roles various players needed to fill on the pitch. Now, there’s a sense of comfort in terms of knowing what different players are capable of, as well as in how they’ve gelled together.
This chemistry was on display last week, as they defeated Kansas State in a scrimmage.
“I’m super proud,” Corbin said. “I told our girls the other day in film that I think the thing I’m most proud of when I look at our roster is the team chemistry, and how deeply they support one another. When you have a roster of 31 girls and 11 are playing at a time, that can be really challenging. From a culture and a team environment standpoint, it’s just been really fun to watch.
“They’re a really good group of kids and it’s fun to be around. They’ve been able to generate a really awesome balance between being competitive, and challenging and pushing each other, and also being able to spend time away from the soccer field together and grow those relationships.”