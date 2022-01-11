The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team got mixed news on the schedule front Monday.
It had Wednesday’s home game against San Diego State called off due to COVID-19 concerns within its program. It’s the fourth consecutive game the Cowboys have had called off. Their Mountain West opener against Boise State was postponed due to COVID concerns among the Broncos. UW was the reason for postponements against Nevada, Fresno State and SDSU.
According to Mountain West policy, the game will be ruled a no-contest if it cannot be rescheduled.
The league announced Monday afternoon the Cowboys game at Nevada has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. Tipoff time and TV information will be announced later.
The Cowboys’ game with San Jose State, which was slated for Jan. 18, has been moved to Jan. 19. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be carried online by the MW Network.
UW (11-2 overall, 0-0 MW) has not played since its 77-57 win over South Florida on Dec. 25. The Pokes' next scheduled contest is Saturday at Utah State.
The Cowgirls basketball team also had a postponed game rescheduled Monday. UW will host Boise State at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Arena-Auditorium. That contest had been slated for Jan. 3, but was delayed due to the Cowgirls’ own COVID issues.