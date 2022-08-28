MVPoke: TITUS SWEN
The University of Wyoming junior running back nearly tallied 100 yards in the season-opener with 17 rushes for 98 yards with a long of 25. Swen, along with the help of downfield blocking, accounted 42.6% of the Cowboys’ total offense.
Key Stats: 1, 30
Wyoming could not give its defense an extended rest by going just 1-of-12 for third-down conversions. Questions surrounding the passing attack were not answered against the Illini as UW had just 30 yards through the air. Junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was 5-of-20 throwing the ball, completing passes to four players. In comparison, Illinois senior quarterback Tommy Devito was 27-of-37 and junior Artur Sitkowski was 3-of-3 as the pair combined for 217 passing yards, completing passes to 12 players.
Up Next
The Cowboys (0-1 overall) will next host Tulsa (0-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at War Memorial Stadium.
GAME SUMMARY
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
Wyoming 3 0 3 0 6
Illinois 7 10 7 14 38
SCORING
First Quarter
UIUC —Chase Brown 14 pass from Tommy Devito (Caleb Griffin kick), 14:19. Drive — 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:35 elapsed. Illinois 7, Wyoming 0.
UW — John Hoyland 22 field goal, 0:34. Drive — 8 plays, 70 yards, 4:05. Illinois 7, Wyoming 3.
Second Quarter
UIUC —Brown 11 run (Griffin kick), 8:12. Drive — 6 plays, 59 yards, 2:19. Illinois 14, Wyoming 3.
UIUC —Griffin 27 field goal, 4:33. Drive — 6 plays, 10 yards, 2:13. Illinois 17, Wyoming 3.
Third Quarter
UW — Hoyland 46 field goal, 12:15. Drive — 7 plays, 47 yards, 2:45. Illinois 17, Wyoming 6.
UIUC —Pat Bryant 8 pass from Devito (Griffin kick), 2:56. Drive — 11 plays, 78 yards, 5:06. Illinois 24, Wyoming 6.
Fourth Quarter
UIUC —Brown 5 run (Griffin kick), 14:56. Drive — 5 plays, 44 yards, 1:04. Illinois 31, Wyoming 6.
UIUC —Reggie Love III 33 run (Griffin kick), 6:49. Drive — 7 plays, 70 yards, 4:09. Illinois 38, Wyoming 6.
TEAM STATISTICS
UW UIUC
FIRST DOWNS 10 26
RUSHES-YARDS 31-182 41-260
PASSING YARDS 30 217
TOTAL YARDS 212 477
COMP-ATT-INT 5-20-1 30-40-0
3RD DOWN CONVERSIONS 1-of-12 7-of-16
4TH DOWN CONVERSIONS 0-of-1 1-of-2
FUMBLES-LOST 2-1 1-0
PENALTIES-YARDS 4-39 6-65
TIME OF POSSESSION 23:24 36:36
ATTENDANCE: 37,832
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
WYOMING
RUSHING: Titus Swen 17-98, Andrew Peasley 8-76, Joseph Braasch 4-9, D.Q. James 2-(minus 1).
PASSING: Peasley 5-20-1, 30 yds.
RECEIVING: Joshua Cobbs 2-14, Braasch 1-7, Will Pelissier 1-5, Treyton Welch 1-4.
TACKLES (solo-assist-total): Easton Gibbs 4-5-9, Cole Godbout 3-4-7, Shae Suiaunoa 5-1-6, Wyatt Ekeler 4-2-6, DeVonne Harris 2-4-6, Miles Williams 5-0-5, Cole DeMarzo 3-2-5, Wrook Brown 1-4-5, Cameron Stone 2-2-4, Oluwaseyi Omotosho 3-0-3, Isaac White 3-0-3, Keonte Glinton 2-1-3, Braden Siders 2-1-3, Jordan Bertagnole 2-1-3, Jakorey Hawkins 2-0-2, Deron Harrell 2-0-2, seven players with 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Godbout 1-2, Suiaunoa 1-2, Harris 1-2, Bertagnole 1-1.
PASS BREAKUP: Ekeler 1.
ILLINOIS
RUSHING: Brown 19-151, Love III 3-46, Josh McCray 8-33, Chase Hayden 7-28, Devito 2-4.
PASSING: Devito 27-37-0, 194 yds.; Artur Sitkowski 3-3-0, 23 yds.
RECEIVING: Isaiah Williams 7-26, Brian Hightower 4-32, Bryant 3-44, Casey Washington 3-26, Brown 3-16, Jonah Morris 2-18, Hayden 2-12, McCray 2-7, Tip Reiman 1-12, Michael Marchese 1-10, Beatty Hank 1-8, Miles Scott 1-6.
TACKLES (solo-assist-total): Jartavius Martin 5-2-7, Keith Randolph Jr. 2-4-6, Jer’Zhan Newton 2-4-6, Isaac Darkangelo 3-1-4, Calvin Avery 2-2-4, Calvin Hart Jr. 1-2-3, Seth Coleman 0-3-3, Tarique Barnes 1-1-2, Sydney Brown 1-1-2, Jamal Woods 1-1-2, Matthew Bailey 1-1-2, TeRah Edwards 0-2-2, nine players with 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Randolph Jr. ½-1, Barnes ½-1.
FORCED FUMBLE: Avery 1.
FUMBLE RECOVERY: Edwards 1.
INTERCEPTION: Devon Witherspoon 1-40.
PASS BREAKUPS: Martin 3, Brown 1, Bailey 1, Tyler Strain 1.