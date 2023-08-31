LARAMIE — Wyoming native and Douglas High graduate Joslin Igo is accustomed to winning.

She helped the Bearcats win three Class 3A state championships, and helped Casper College make two National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament appearances.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus