LARAMIE – It’s been no secret that those who have had the most success in the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program in recent years hailed from outside the Cowboy State.
With the lowest state population in the country, it’s far from surprising how few Wyoming-born basketball players make the leap to the Division I level at the state's only four-year university.
Hunter Thompson, of Pine Bluffs, and Nathanial Talich, of Cheyenne, have both defied those odds. The pair each made their way through the Wyoming high school ranks to claim roster spots in their home state’s only four-year college basketball program.
The pair have far more in common than just their place of origin. Despite a six-year age gap, Thompson and Talich have known each other for as long as they both can remember.
“My family is originally from Pine Bluffs,” Talich said. “I would go with my dad over to Pine Bluffs’ games, and I’d be with Hunter's little brother, Reed, and we’d watch Hunter play in high school. He was really, really good there.”
Thompson has known Talich since he was an infant. Their fathers graduated in the same high school class, and Thompson grew up next-door neighbors with Talich’s grandparents.
“It’s kind of cool to see him grow up and make it on this team, but at the same time, it makes me feel really old,” Thompson said. “He was in my little brother’s class. It’s really cool to have another Wyoming native on the team. … Obviously, Nathanial and I get along, and we get to do a lot of stuff together, but it’s just crazy to see how fast time goes by.”
Since Talich arrived on campus this past summer, the pair have done more than just hang out in the gym.
“When I first committed here, he sent me a text congratulating me, and he kind of told me what it was like,” Talich said. “The other day, me and Hunter actually went hunting together, and we’re going to go again this weekend. We’ve definitely gotten closer as the years have gone on.”
Both Thompson and Talich helped lead their respective teams to Wyoming state championships in high school. Thompson won the Class 2A title at Pine Bluffs in 2016, while Talich helped Cheyenne Central win the 4A title in 2021.
Thompson and Talich weren’t recruited for what they did in high school only. While their respective prep careers definitely bolstered their résumés, both played organized travel ball to increase the competition they faced.
Thompson is going into his sixth year in Laramie, while Talich is on campus for his freshman year. Neither player takes the privilege of wearing the Cowboys’ jersey every day lightly.
“When I first got here and put this jersey on for the first time, it was pretty cool,” Thompson said. “I feel that same way six years later. The first game of the year is always super exciting, just to be able to put this jersey on again and to be able to play in front of my family and friends.
“It’s definitely been a fun experience, and it’s not something I’ve taken for granted.”
Talich has always looked up to Thompson as a role model. When he was in eighth grade, Talich visited a basketball camp at UW where Thompson was a coach.
“Watching UW growing when I was younger, I don’t think there ever really was a lot of Wyoming kids in the program,” Talich said. “When Hunter first came here, that kind of opened up everyone’s eyes in the state. Everyone was like, ‘Wow, that can actually happen.’ And it’s been my goal ever since to get here.”
Thompson has been a solid contributor at times throughout his college career. He’s played in 111 games over the past four seasons, including 66 starts.
Jeff Linder, who’s going into his third season as UW’s coach, always tries to recruit locally, if someone proves they could benefit his program.
“For us, if we feel like there is somebody good enough in the state to help us win games at this level – and that’s the key is we’re playing a really high level of basketball – we definitely want to make sure we keep them here,” Linder said. “Those guys play a big part in our success, not only on the court, but off the court and in the locker room, as well.”
Having grown up watching the Cowboys, Thompson and Talich know how important it is to represent their home state in a positive manner.
“It’s actually crazy how much the people in Wyoming support you when you come here,” Talich said. “In high school, when I committed, I had people I’d never met telling me congrats, and I’d have random people coming up to me in stores. They really get behind the Wyoming kids, because they know how much it means to come here.”
Thompson and Talich’s careers are on opposite trajectories going into the new season. Thompson will likely play key minutes as one of the most experienced players, while Talich will look to cement himself as a solid competitor on the scout team.
Despite having different objectives, the pair are both excited to be on their individual journeys together.
“It’s super cool to be here with him, because I’ve always wanted to play basketball with Hunter,” Talich said. “I knew I was never going to be able to in high school, but when he decided to come back this year, it was finally like, ‘Yes, we can finally do this. We can finally play together.’
“I just want to help him get what he deserves to end his career, and I want to continue building on our friendship.”
The pair may play different positions, but that doesn’t mean Thompson hasn’t seen Talich develop Division I skills as a basketball player.
“He’s come a long way since I’ve known him,” Thompson said. “He’s put a lot of time into it, and he loves playing it. His evolution has been really fun to watch."