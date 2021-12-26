Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Azizi Hearn (20) against the Fresno State Bulldogs at War Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs beat the Cowboys 17-0. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
University of Wyoming Cowboys' C.J. Coldon (21) stands for a portrait. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The University of Wyoming lost two key pieces from the Mountain West’s top passing defense on Sunday, as starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn entered the transfer portal.
UW has now lost five defensive backs to the portal, four of which started games for the Pokes.
Coldon, a second team All-MW selection, recorded 115 tackles, 81 solo stops, two interceptions and one sack over the past four seasons. He had career-highs of 67 tackles, 48 solo stops and 10 pass deflections in 2021
Hearn was a regular starter for the Cowboys after arriving as a transfer from Arizona in 2019. He recorded 76 tackles, 54 solo stops and 12 pass breakups during three years in Laramie.
Below is the full list of UW players who have announced their intention to transfer since the end of the regular season: