The University of Wyoming lost two key pieces from the Mountain West’s top passing defense on Sunday, as starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn entered the transfer portal.

UW has now lost five defensive backs to the portal, four of which started games for the Pokes.

Coldon, a second team All-MW selection, recorded 115 tackles, 81 solo stops, two interceptions and one sack over the past four seasons. He had career-highs of 67 tackles, 48 solo stops and 10 pass deflections in 2021

Hearn was a regular starter for the Cowboys after arriving as a transfer from Arizona in 2019. He recorded 76 tackles, 54 solo stops and 12 pass breakups during three years in Laramie.

Below is the full list of UW players who have announced their intention to transfer since the end of the regular season:

  • Levi Williams, sophomore quarterback
  • Sean Chambers, junior quarterback
  • Isaiah Neyor, sophomore receiver
  • Victor Jones, senior defensive end
  • Keyon Blankenbaker, senior nickelback
  • C.J. Coldon, junior cornerback
  • Azizi Hearn, senior cornerback
  • Rome Weber, junior safety
  • Cameron Murray, junior safety

