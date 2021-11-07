LARAMIE – After struggling mightily through the first month of Mountain West play, the University of Wyoming football team took out its frustration on its biggest rival Saturday afternoon.
UW dominated Colorado State in front of a raucous War Memorial Stadium crowd, rolling to a 31-17 Border War victory and bringing the Bronze Boot back to Laramie.
The win marks the Cowboys’ first of conference play, snapping a four-game losing streak.
“This whole week we’ve been preparing for this game like no other game we’ve prepared for,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “Everyone knew the gravity of this game, especially coming off four conference losses. I thought everyone’s energy was high. In all aspects of the game, we were just flying around and making those plays.”
UW (5-4 overall, 1-4 in Mountain West), which had not led during MW play until Saturday, fell behind 7-0 midway through the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown pass from Todd Centeio to Dante Wright.
It was all Cowboys after that.
Sophomore quarterback Levi Williams got UW on the board less than a minute later, breaking a 43-yard run that whipped the home crowd into a frenzy. The Pokes proceeded to out-score CSU (3-6, 2-3) 31-3 from this point until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t expect that to happen,” Williams said of his touchdown run. “Our guy that was supposed to get the ball actually fell down, so it was an accident that was meant to happen, I guess.”
UW’s offense found itself in a tricky situation heading into the second quarter, with the game tied and the Cowboys pinned inside their own five-yard line. One play from junior running back Titus Swen flipped the field and put CSU in a hole it never recovered from.
Swen took a handoff to his left, got a key block from redshirt freshman fullback Caleb Driskill and sprinted 87 yards to the Rams’ 9-yard-line. Senior running back Xazavian Valladay punched in a five-yard score two plays later to put the Pokes on top for good.
UW coach Craig Bohl called Swen’s scamper “the biggest play of the game.”
“I was really thinking I have to score this right now,” Swen said. “I saw (Driskell), our fullback, hit that guy, and was like, ‘Yeah, we’re out the gate on this one.’”
UW had more rushing yards than CSU did total yards, with the Cowboys running wild for 385 yards on the ground. Swen had a career-high 166 yards on 21 carries, while Williams and Valladay rushed for 116 and 76 yards, respectively.
“It opens up a lot of rushing lines,” Swen said. “We have four, five backs that are great with the ball in their hands, and we have a quarterback that’s great with the ball in his hands, as you can see. It’s just great all around.”
The Pokes only threw for 92 yards, but they still had one of their most efficient passing performances in recent memory. Williams completed 9 of 16 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor continued to be nearly unguardable.
Neyor caught both of Williams’ touchdown passes, both of which were contested, and hauled in all three of his targets for 45 yards.
“He’s unusually gifted,” Bohl said. “He has really strong hands, he has a great catch radius, and he can run like a deer. That’s quite a combination ... We’ll continue to utilize him, but we’ll see how people react to him. You almost have to start to look and say you’re going to roll a safety over the top of him.”
Added Williams: “He’s just one of those guys that’s going to get everything you throw to him.”
CSU finished with 357 total yards, but – thanks to key stops by the UW defense – didn’t find the end zone after its early score until the game was already out of reach.
Muma and Keonte Glinton each picked off Todd Centeio, who had thrown just two interceptions all season before Saturday, with Muma and sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs combining for 22 tackles and 12 solo stops. The Rams were 6-of-15 on third down, with eight drives of six plays or less.
Senior tight end Trey McBride was a rare bright spot for the CSU offense, hauling in nine catches for 98 yards. However, the NFL prospect was a non-factor in the red zone, as the Cowboys forced incompletions on 40% of his targets.
“The guys did a great job,” Bohl said. “I’ve known (McBride) since we recruited him, and I talked to him before the game. I’m glad he’s going to be gone. He’ll be playing in the NFL someplace. He did well (Saturday), but I thought we did a nice job on him.”
The Cowboys still have three games remaining, and will need one more win to become bowl eligible.
On Saturday, however, it was all about cherishing the moment, especially for UW’s seniors playing in their final Border War.
“I couldn’t be happier for them,” Bohl said. “We’d talked about that, to take this moment in. I talked to the seniors at the pregame meal before we did our final Cowboy Walk. That’s not the end of the season, but it will be the end of this series for them.
“(I told them) to really embrace it all. I thought they did, and they played really well. These are games that they’ll talk about for 20 years. That’s just how it goes. It’s certainly great to win the boot, and win it at home. It was a great victory.”
The Cowboys will return to action Friday night at Boise State, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.