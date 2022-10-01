LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming was overmatched on both sides of the football Saturday night against San Jose State en route to its first Mountain West loss of the season.
The Spartans out-gained the Cowboys 456-253, and after trailing for much of the first quarter, scored 24 points on four consecutive drives on their way to a 33-16 victory at War Memorial Stadium. UW, which had a chance to move back into a tie with Boise State for first place in the Mountain Division, dropped to 1-1 in MW play with the loss.
“That film is going to look ugly,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. “It's going to look like we got took to the woodshed. Most of the time, I reserve judgment until I watch the tape. I saw what I saw.”
The Cowboys got off to a strong start, forcing a three-and-out, and beginning their first possession at their 39-yard line after a 30-yard punt by SJSU.
UW had a scare on the first play of the drive, as junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was helped off the field after taking a big hit on an incomplete. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Clemons entered the game briefly as a result, and completed his first career pass for 25 yards up the sideline to sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs. Peasley was able to return before the end of the possession, and sophomore kicker John Hoyland connected on a 42-yard field goal to put the Pokes up 3-0.
The UW defense got another stop on the Spartans’ second drive, but senior punter Travis Benham made up for his earlier miscue, pinning the Cowboys at their 1-yard line with a 54-yard punt. Senior defensive lineman Noah Wright tackled junior running back Titus Swen in the end zone on the next play for a safety, cutting UW's lead to one.
“I was concerned about that,” Bohl said. “That's a play that sometimes, when a defensive lineman takes a shot and jumps out of a gap, it can either make you look good or bad. That hurt. There were several things tonight. It was a rough night.
“As a coach, I have to encourage these guys to stay in the fight. I don't think there's going to be a quit in them, but we have to bounce back in a quick hurry.”
SJSU seemed poised to take the lead on its next possession, facing a first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. However, the Cowboys rallied to make a stop, and the Spartans missed a 26-yard field goal attempt wide left.
UW appeared to blank San Jose State in the red zone again early in the second quarter, as sophomore nickelback Keonte Glinton knocked out a ball inside the 10-yard line that was fallen on sophomore safety Isaac White. The officials deemed that the receiver had not secured possession of the catch, though, and the play was ruled an incomplete pass. Taren Schive connected on a 40-yard field goal to give SJSU a 5-3 lead two plays later.
“Obviously, we thought it was a fumble, but you can't change stuff like that,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “You have to go out there and play the next play. It was third down, so we had to go get after it, and that's what we did.”
The Cowboys gained a little momentum on offense when they got the ball back, but it wouldn’t last long. Facing a fourth-and-1 from the SJSU 39-yard line, UW elected to run the ball up the middle with the Spartans stacking nine defenders in the box, and got stopped short of the line to gain.
SJSU quarterback Chevan Cordeiro connected with Elijah Cooks for a 52-yard gain on the next play, and proceeded to find Skylar Loving-Black from eight yards out for the game’s first touchdown, stretching the lead to 12-3.
A penalty on the ensuing kickoff gave the Pokes the ball at midfield, and they were able to answer back. Peasley spun out of a sack on third-and-five and found junior receiver Wyatt Wieland for a first down. The pair linked up again on the next play, this time for a 38-yard touchdown to cut the Spartans’ lead to two with 5:11 left in the first half.
Unfortunately for UW, it still had no answer for Cordeiro, who threw for 219 yards in the first half alone and 314 yards for the game. He closed out the half by leading a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that he capped with a one-yard quarterback keeper, giving SJSU a 19-10 lead heading into the break.
The Cowboys got the ball to start the second half, with a chance to make it a one-score game. Instead of closing the gap, though, they allowed the Spartans to widen it.
SJSU defensive lineman Cade Hall pulled down an interception deep in UW territory on the first play of the third quarter, as Cobbs was hit hard while trying to bring in a catch and the ball popped into the air. Cordeiro completed a 26-yard pass to Cooks on the next span, and Kairee Robinson ran in a touchdown from one yard out on the following one to make it 26-10 SJSU.
“It was tough to have that pick coming out of halftime,” junior tight end Treyton Welch said when asked about the turning point in the game. “That's tough, and that's a momentum switch, but it's another thing. (You have to) drop it and move onto the next one. Eyes moving forward.
“That was a tough one to have, and just something we need to pick our heads up on and go get the next one.”
A missed 29-yard field goal attempt gave the Cowboys a chance to cut back into the SJSU lead, and they were able to capitalize on it. Facing third-and-four from their 26-yard line, Peasley scrambled, juking a trio of defenders on his way to a 61-yard gain – UW’s longest run of the season. Sophomore tight end Parker Christensen hauled in a 13-yard touchdown catch, the first of his career, on the next play to cut the deficit to 10 with 8:02 left in the third quarter. The Pokes’ two-point try was unsuccessful.
UW’s defense forced punts on back-to-back possessions, but the Cowboys also came up empty on their next two drives. SJSU put the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, as Cordeiro took off untouched on an 18-yard run to put the Spartans up 33-16 with just over six minutes remaining.
The Cowboys will attempt to bounce back next Saturday at New Mexico. They’ll also be looking to avenge last year’s 14-3 loss to the Lobos in Laramie.
“Our team as a whole right now is ready to go and beat New Mexico,” Welch said. “We owe them one, so I think we're ready to go on that part.”