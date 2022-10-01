Cowboys report card

Offense: Wyoming was able to break a few big plays, such as Andrew Peasley’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Wieland, and his 61-yard scramble to set up a Parker Christensen touchdown reception. Outside of this, though, it wasn't a pretty night for the offense. The Cowboys finished with 253 total yards, 170 of which came on three plays. Four consecutive punts to end the game doomed any hopes of a comeback. C–

Defense: For the second consecutive season, Chevan Cordeiro picked apart UW’s defense. After gaining more than 400 yards of total offense and scoring four times last season at Hawaii, Cordeiro found the end zone three times while throwing for 314 yards without a turnover Saturday. The run defense was steady for most of the night, holding the Spartans to 3.6 yards per carry, but this fell apart during a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that sealed the game in the fourth quarter. D+

Special teams: Special teams was once again a bright spot for the Pokes, with John Hoyland making his only field goal attempt from 42 yards, as well as his one extra-point try. Clayton Stewart averaged 51.8 yards on six punts, with one going for 67 yards. B+