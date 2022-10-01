LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming was overmatched on both sides of the football Saturday night against San Jose State en route to its first Mountain West loss of the season.

The Spartans out-gained the Cowboys 456-253, and after trailing for much of the first quarter, scored 24 points on four consecutive drives on their way to a 33-16 victory at War Memorial Stadium. UW, which had a chance to move back into a tie with Boise State for first place in the Mountain Division, dropped to 1-1 in MW play with the loss.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus