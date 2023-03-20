20230308-mwc-cowboysbasketball-newmexico-11

University of Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell, right, drives into the paint against University of New Mexico forward Morris Udeze during the Cowboys' 87-76 loss in the Mountain West tournament March 8 in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 Serena Bettis/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team lost its seventh player to the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Junior Xavier DuSell announced his decision to enter the portal on his Instagram account Monday afternoon. DuSell joined former Cowboys Noah Reynolds, Jeremiah Oden, Nate Barnhart, Max Agbonkpolo, Jake Kyman and Ethan Anderson as players to depart from this year's team.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

