LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team was fired up after Titus Swen punched in a 6-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter last month against Utah State.

Swen’s touchdown – which was his third of the game – put the Cowboys up 28-14 in front of the homecoming crowd at War Memorial Stadium. UW held on to the two-touchdown lead to reclaim Jim Bridger’s Rifle from its rivals.

