LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team was fired up after Titus Swen punched in a 6-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter last month against Utah State.
Swen’s touchdown – which was his third of the game – put the Cowboys up 28-14 in front of the homecoming crowd at War Memorial Stadium. UW held on to the two-touchdown lead to reclaim Jim Bridger’s Rifle from its rivals.
The Cowboys weren’t the only ones ecstatic about Swen’s touchdown run. Jeff Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowl center who started 188 games for the Indianapolis Colts, caught wind of the play three days after it took place.
What stuck out about the game-sealing touchdown run to Saturday wasn’t Swen’s vision. It was left guard Zach Watts’ block at the point of attack that helped lead Swen right into the end zone.
Saturday joined ESPN as a broadcaster in 2013. On the show “Get Up,” the 14-year NFL veteran featured Watts’ block on his ‘Sat ‘Em Down’ segment, which shows the best pancake blocks from the weekend.
Watts’ block on Utah State linebacker Max Alford started at the Aggies’ 5-yard line. The pair ended up tangling through the side of the end zone before both players landed together 5 yards out of bounds near the wall of the stadium.
“Put him in the wall,” Saturday said on the show. “Put him in the wall! We don’t play hockey, we don’t play hockey, but yes, we do now.”
Saturday even snuck in a reference to “The Blind Side,” where the main character blocks his opponent through the back of the end zone and over the stadium wall.
Watts had no idea his block had gone viral. He woke up to friends and family members sharing the news that his play had made it onto ESPN.
“One of my really good family friends from back home actually texted me the video,” Watts said. “I had just woken up, so I was like, ‘Woah, what the heck? What’s going on here?’
“That was how I found out, then Jeff Saturday actually posted it on Twitter, so I was able to watch the whole thing.”
Watts – who grew up in Windsor, Colorado – has always been a Denver Broncos fan. While Saturday never played in Denver, Watts rarely heard about Peyton Manning without a mention of Saturday. The pair played 13 seasons together for the Colts before Manning joined the Broncos in 2012.
“Being a Broncos fan, I always knew about Peyton Manning, and Jeff Saturday was his center throughout all those years,” Watts said. “Just to be acknowledged by him like that is awesome. It’s a really, really cool experience.”
Watts credits his coaches for teaching him to always finish his blocks. Swen was comfortably in the end zone on the play, but Watts still carried the defender off the field, just to be safe.
“Honestly, I was just trying to finish the play,” Watts said. “The coaches always preach about finishing and to always finish your blocks to the best of your ability. I had the opportunity to do that, and I definitely wanted to take advantage of it, especially in the end zone.”
Watts, a redshirt junior, is in his first season as a full-time starter for the Cowboys. His path through college has been vastly different than most so far.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound guard started three games his first year on campus, but maintained his redshirt status. Watts injured his knee during spring ball going into his second year and didn’t come back until the final month of the 2019 season.
In 2020, Watts started just one game during the COVID-19 condensed season. Last year, Watts played in every game on special teams, but only started one or two games on the offensive line.
This fall, Watts has secured his spot as the Cowboys’ starting left guard. Earning the starting spot was a testament to all the hard work he’s done over the last five seasons in Laramie.
“It’s a blessing to be able to get onto the field at all,” Watts said. “Sometimes, that’s not the case for some people. It was tough going from starting all those games my freshman year and then getting hurt and having to go back to the sidelines to develop a little more.
“Just being able to get onto the field now to translate what I’ve learned in all of those hours of practice into actual games is a blessing. It’s helped me become the player that I am. Getting those meaningful snaps every year leading up to this one has given me the experience I needed to play every snap in games this year.”
Watts credits his teammates, and, specifically, his fellow offensive linemen, for helping get him up to speed this season. The biggest contributor to UW’s success on the offensive line has been the group’s chemistry, both on and off the field.
“We have a really special bond,” Watts said. “Everybody gets along very well. We connect on a very special level, and we trust each other. We have full trust that the guy next to us is going to get the job done. That’s a really special thing to have in an offensive line room.”
The Cowboys’ O-line has had to adapt in recent weeks, with several starters going down with injuries. But the unit, as a whole, hasn’t missed a beat, something Watts believes comes down to coaching the backups to always be prepared to take the field.
“The coaching staff has done a really good job of telling us, ‘You never know when your time is coming, and you could be the next man up at any moment,’” Watts said. “Everybody has done a great job in practice getting meaningful reps to prepare for actually getting into the game.”
UW wasn’t the only Mountain West school to show interest in Watts out of high school. He was also recruited by Colorado State, which was right down the road from his hometown in Windsor.
But something stood out about UW over CSU, and that something couldn’t be ignored, Watts said.
“Wyoming just caught my heart right from the start,” Watts said. “They always talked to me, and they were always honest with me. That was definitely something that got me here.
“I had a school an hour away beat out a school 25 minutes away because I wanted to go where I was cared for. I felt very cared for here.”