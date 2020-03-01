LARAMIE – A stellar night from sophomore forward T.J. Taylor was not enough to lead the University of Wyoming past Fresno State on the road Saturday afternoon, as the Bulldogs took down the Cowboys 63-55 in the regular season finale for both teams.

With the loss, UW (7-23 overall, 2-16 Mountain West) secures the lowest seed in the upcoming MW Tournament. The Cowboys will face archrival Colorado State on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament, a rare third Border War matchup of the season. Colorado State won the first two meetings, including a matchup in Laramie on Feb. 15 that UW at one point led by 19 points.

comments powered by Disqus