...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL IMPACT AREAS ALONG AND
WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR THE MOUNTAINS.
* WHERE...INTERSTATE 25 CORRIDOR FROM GLENDO TO CHEYENNE.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POOR DRIVING
CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
UW falls at Fresno State in regular season finale, setting up Border War rematch in MW Tournament
LARAMIE – A stellar night from sophomore forward T.J. Taylor was not enough to lead the University of Wyoming past Fresno State on the road Saturday afternoon, as the Bulldogs took down the Cowboys 63-55 in the regular season finale for both teams.
With the loss, UW (7-23 overall, 2-16 Mountain West) secures the lowest seed in the upcoming MW Tournament. The Cowboys will face archrival Colorado State on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament, a rare third Border War matchup of the season. Colorado State won the first two meetings, including a matchup in Laramie on Feb. 15 that UW at one point led by 19 points.