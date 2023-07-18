University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales has earned a spot in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship by virtue of winning the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club on July 6 in Medina, Ohio.

Dales will play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship on Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club in Parker.


