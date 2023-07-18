University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales has earned a spot in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship by virtue of winning the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club on July 6 in Medina, Ohio.
Dales will play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship on Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club in Parker.
This will be the second time in Dales' career that he will play in a U.S. Amateur. He also earned a qualifying spot and played in the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pennsylvania.
Dales earned one of the two qualifying berths at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club by tying for first place with Indiana University's Drew Salyers. Dales and Salyers earned their qualifying berths against a field of 81 amateur golfers entered in the Medina, Ohio, qualifier.
Dales, a native of Northville, Michigan, fired rounds of 67 and 66 for a 133 (11 under par) total. Salyers shot rounds of 64 and 69 for his 133. The two qualifiers won by five strokes over the two alternates, Cooper Hrabak of Medina, Ohio, and Robert Holden of Letchworth, Ohio, who both finished at 138 (6 under).
“It was one of those days where everything was going my way,” Dales said in a news release. “I was making putts and I was hitting my driver well. I played the par 5's really well. I caught fire early and then was able to keep hitting fairways and greens and kept it going all day.”
Dales also mentioned that playing in the 2021 U.S. Amateur will help him in this year’s tournament.
“Absolutely, it even helped me in the qualifier, I wasn’t nearly as nervous as last time coming down the stretch because I’d been there before," he said. "To have the experience of knowing what to expect, I think will help me the second time around.”
Dales also is excited about getting to play this year’s U.S. Amateur in familiar territory in Denver.
“This almost feels like a home game,” Dales said. “To have all the Wyoming fans in the area and to be able to play close to Wyoming is exciting. I’ve not played Cherry Hills before, but I’ve played Colorado Golf Club many times because we used to play in a college tournament there. I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play Cherry Hills. I’ve heard so many great things about the course and the history of the course.”
UW Director of Golf Joe Jensen added: “Jimmy is a very capable player and he won his qualifier by a good margin. To have the U.S. Am in Denver and to have a Wyoming player as part of the U.S. Am is a big deal for our program. We’re going to have donors and Wyoming fans there and it is going to be neat to have a Wyoming bag in the field.
"I do think playing in Denver will give Jimmy a level of comfort and familiarity that will be a positive. I think highly of Jimmy, and I want him to have a great experience. He has earned his way into the highest-ranked amateur tournament in the world and to play it in our backyard is great.”
The USGA accepted a record 8,253 entries into qualifying tournaments this year, breaking the previous record of 7,920 in 1999. The original field will be narrowed down to only 312 individuals after all qualifying tournaments are completed between June 27-28.
The format for this year’s tournament will be two 18-hole rounds of stroke play on Aug. 14-15, with the top 64 golfers advancing to match play. The first match play round will be Aug. 16. On Aug. 17, the remaining 32 golfers will play a second match-play round followed by the remaining 16 golfers in a match-play round later that same day.
The quarterfinal matches will be contested on Aug. 18, with the semifinal matches to follow on Aug. 19. The championship match will be a 36-hole match between the final two participants.
Cherry Hills Country Club measures 7,405 yards and plays to a par of 71. Colorado Golf Club measures 7,560 yards and plays to a par of 72.
Former winners of the U.S. Amateur include some of the greatest names in golf, including: Bobby Jones (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930), Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961), Phil Mickelson (1990) and Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996).