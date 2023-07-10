LARAMIE — University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman announced the hiring of Seth Glause as UW's new rodeo coach Monday afternoon.
Glause comes to UW from Laramie County Community College, where he has been the head coach since 2018.
“Seth has an excellent reputation as an outstanding coach and a better person,” Burman said in the news release. “We had a lot of people, who worked with him and competed for him, reach out to us to sing his praises. We are excited to work with Seth and watch him develop our Cowboy and Cowgirl rodeo program.”
Glause’s coaching career began in 2014, when he became involved as an instructor at Central Wyoming College. He contributed as an instructor at the 2019 National High School Rodeo Finals.
From 2016 to 2018, Glause served as the assistant rodeo coach at LCCC. In 2018, Glause was elevated to the head coach and was named the Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year in 2021. Glause also currently serves as the Central Rocky Mountain Region Director.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the University of Wyoming rodeo team,” Glause said. “This has been a goal of mine, and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience with our student-athletes and help create the next generation of rodeo athletes at UW.
“To be able to be the head coach at my alma mater, the University of Wyoming, is a great feeling, and I’m looking forward to being able to give back to the university where I graduated. It is also great to stay in the state of Wyoming, where I’ve grown up, and give back to the state."
During Glause’s time at LCCC, he helped qualify several athletes to the College National Finals Rodeos as both a head and assistant coach. At LCCC, Glause was responsible for: recruiting rodeo student-athletes, overseeing the budgeting of the rodeo program, administering the annual contracts for stock, feed and equipment, planning and executing practice plans for his student-athletes, creating and managing relationships with donors, sponsors, volunteers and alumni and producing and promoting the annual Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo, which has been voted the best rodeo in the region three consecutive years.
“I want to thank LCCC for the opportunity to be the head coach there the last five years," Glause said. "It was an amazing experience. I would like to thank Tom Burman, Randy Welniak and the hiring committee at the University of Wyoming for this new opportunity to lead the University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
Glause was a three-time CNFR qualifier as an athlete in 2007, 2008 and 2010. He was the 2007 and 2008 Central Rocky Mountain Region all-around champion, competing in bull riding, saddle bronc riding and team roping.
In 2007, Glause placed third in the all-around at the CNFR, placed fourth in the bull riding and fifth in saddle bronc riding. At the 2008 CNFR, he placed third in the bull riding. In 2010, he finished in the top 10 in bull riding at the CNFR for the third time in his career.
Glause went on to a career in professional rodeo, where he earned over $600,000. He was a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in bull riding, qualifying in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Among his many professional titles was the 2009 Mountain States circuit saddle bronc riding and all-around championships. In 2008, he was the all-around champion at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver. In 2012, Glause was the bull riding champion at the National Western.
A native of Rock Springs, Glause graduated from Farson-Eden High School. He then went on to earn his associate of science degree from Central Wyoming College in Riverton.
Glause later attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla., before completing his bachelor of applied science degree in organizational leadership at UW.
Glause and his wife, Jayme, have a seven-year old daughter, Kinlee, and a three-year old son, Kallen.
The UW rodeo program was moved under the direction of the University of Wyoming Athletics Department in July of 2022, even though college rodeo is not an NCAA-sanctioned sport.