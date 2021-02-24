LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s basketball teams' scheduled home games for this week have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the opposing programs.
The Cowboys were slated to play games against San Jose State on Thursday and Saturday, and the Cowgirls were set to play Colorado State University-Pueblo Wednesday night.
It is the third series of the season to be postponed or canceled for the Cowboys (12-9, 6-8) and the second for the Cowgirls. The Cowboys’ series against UNLV and Utah State were both postponed and will be made up in-part next week, with one game each against the Runnin’ Rebels and Aggies. The series against the Spartans will not be made up.
The Cowgirls (10-9 overall, 8-8 Mountain West) were originally supposed to play two games against San Jose State this week, but the Spartans opted out of the remainder of their season, creating open space in UW’s schedule. UW’s matchup with CSU-Pueblo was announced Monday and was set to be Senior Night.
With the cancelation of last week’s series against New Mexico due to COVID issues in the Lobos’ program, the UW women’s team will now go three weeks without playing a game as it heads into the Mountain West Tournament, which begins March 7. The Cowgirls last played on Feb. 13 against Utah State.
The men’s team will play at Utah State on March 4 and will host UNLV on March 6. Tip-off for each game is set for 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The Mountain West Men’s Championships begin March 10.
In a zoom call with reporters Tuesday prior to the announcement of the San Jose State cancelations, UW men's coach Jeff Linder spoke of the importance of having additional games against Utah State and UNLV put on the schedule. For a young team like the Cowboys, gaining game experience is of the utmost importance, particularly since the team has limited bodies in practice and can't regularly scrimmage in five-on-five situations.
"The news that we're going to have to go to Utah State, UNLV coming to here, it's great for us because I mean, the more games that our guys can play, the better off that we're going to be in the long run," Linder said. "So, we welcome those games."