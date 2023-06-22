UW golf Davis Seybert

University of Wyoming men's golf signee Davis Seybert eyes a shot while playing for Midland Community College in Texas. 

 Courtesy/UW athletics

The University of Wyoming men's golf team signed Davis Seybert to this year's signing class after a two-year career at Midland Community College in Texas. 

Seybert is coming off a season where he earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honorable mention honors. He helped lead Midland to a third-place team finish at the NJCAA national championships.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

