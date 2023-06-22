The University of Wyoming men's golf team signed Davis Seybert to this year's signing class after a two-year career at Midland Community College in Texas.
Seybert is coming off a season where he earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honorable mention honors. He helped lead Midland to a third-place team finish at the NJCAA national championships.
Seybert was a team captain for Midland last season. In addition to earning All-America honors, Seybert was named to both the all-conference and all-district teams as a sophomore.
“Davis is a great young man. He was a very good player in the junior college ranks and is a very good student,” UW director of golf and head men's coach Joe Jensen said. “Davis was a top 15 player in the country in junior college last year and is an extremely consistent player.
"I met Davis about a year ago and kept track of his progress and development this past season. He is so excited about coming to Wyoming, and we’re excited to have him join our team. I think he will be a great fit for our program.”
Seybert is a native of Midland, Texas, and was a three-sport athlete at Midland Trinity School. As a high school senior, Seybert won the Class 4A individual state title for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. He earned all-state honors three years of high school and led Midland Trinity to two TAPPS Class 4A state championships as a team.
Seybert was also named all-state in football as a sophomore, junior and senior and was selected a team captain each of those three seasons. His Midland Trinity football team won the TAPPS state championship his senior season.
In basketball, Seybert was named a team captain as a junior and senior and earned all-district honors both of those years while leading his team to back-to-back district championships.
An honor student throughout high school, Seybert was elected student council president as a senior. He is the son of Jennifer and Albert Seybert and plans on studying business economics at Wyoming.
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.