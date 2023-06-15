UW Kenna McNeill rodeo

University of Wyoming Cowgirl Kenna McNeill prepares to dismount her horse on her way to the College National Finals Rodeo’s third-round’s best time in goat-tying Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Courtesy/Jimmy Devine

CASPER — That was one fat calf.

Attempting to stay among the top tie-down ropers in the nation, University of Wyoming’s Bodie Mattson drew a heavy calf during Wednesday night’s performance at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. It took the lanky Cowboy all that he had to clear the calf on the ground.


